Rochester neighborhoods are serving as a support team to each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many residents are helping the city's essential workers by staying at home and slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a new video, "Together While Apart in Rochester, MN," highlights a few examples of how neighbors are staying connected, checking in on their neighbors, and sharing kindness.
“I’ve witnessed not only our city employees and nonprofits working long hours for the people of Rochester, but local businesses stepping up to help, and neighbors participating in genuine acts of kindness,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. “Working with RNeighbors, we wanted to share some positive news happening in our neighborhoods during this uncertain time.”
The 5.5-minute production created by Rochester resident Tyler Aug is a partnership between RNeighbors, the Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center and Mayor Norton’s office.