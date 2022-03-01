SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Vigil for peace draws more than 200 in support of Ukraine

“I am crying that that happens to my country”

Peace Rally and Vigil for Ukraine
People gather for a "Peace Rally and Vigil for Ukraine" on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 28, 2022 08:02 PM
ROCHESTER — Svetlana Vovkovinskiy wiped tears from her face as she spoke to a crowd in Peace Plaza Monday, Feb. 28, about her home country of Ukraine. Russian forces invaded the country Thursday and continue to shell cities and push deeper into the country.

“I am crying that that happens to my country,” Vovkovinskiy.

More than 200 people attended a vigil and rally for peace in support of Ukraine in the downtown Rochester Plaza.

Speakers shared stories, tears and prayers with the crowd and first-hand stories from people in Ukraine.

Ukraine Peace Plaza.JPG
Svetlana Vovkovinskiy, a native of Ukraine, wipes tears from her face as she speaks to a crowd in Peace Plaza Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Vovkovinskiy was one of several speakers in a rally for peace in support of Ukraine in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday.<br/>
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Rozalina McCoy, who has family in Ukraine, told the crowd she looks for her sister-in-law’s post each morning that shows her view from the 13th-floor apartment where she is staying that overlooks the Motherland Monument and a flag pole that still flies the Ukrainian flag.

Alexandra Wolanskyj, a native of Ukraine and event co-organizer, shared her sister’s account of the shelling hitting civilian areas.

Vovkovinskiy said living in the U.S. for nearly 30 years hasn’t dulled her family’s connection to Ukraine.

That’s why her oldest son arrived in Ukraine Monday from London to volunteer with a Ukrainian regional medical unit. She said her Ukrainian heritage also explains why she planted 160 tomato plants last summer.

“I’m a Ukrainian woman, I don’t know what to do with myself,” she said. “We just want to garden, we don’t want to be bothered.”

Vovkovinskiy said that people in Ukraine have stood up for themselves throughout history. They stood up to Joseph Stalin in the 1930s and Nazi Germany before that, she said.

Vovkovinskiy and other speakers expressed their support for people in Ukraine who are putting up fierce resistance to the Russian attack.

Wolanskyj Peace Plaza 02.JPEG
Alexandra Wolanskyj, a native of Ukraine speaks to a crowd assembled at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. More than 200 people attended a rally and vigil for peace in support of Ukraine.<br/>
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“They stand on the frontline for peace,” said Rabbi Michelle Werner, of B'Nai Israel Synagogue. “A frontline already transgressed.”

Werner added that world powers are also united in vigorously condemning the invasion and noted that Russian citizens, at a risk to their own safety, are protesting the war.

These were the lessons Juan Brito brought his family to Peace Plaza to hear.

“They have to know how to stand up to bullies,” he said.

Olya Hromis, who was born in Ukraine, attended the rally with her husband Dan Hromis, whose grandfather came to the U.S. from Ukraine after World War II. They brought their children, Lucas Hromis, 11, and Brianna Hromis, 7, with them.

Olya said she also wanted her kids to learn from this historic moment and its parallels with other history.

“They need to know how to protect this world and do not make the same mistakes,” she said.

Brooke Carlson, of the Rochester City Council, announced at the event the Rochester City Hall dome and the Mayo Civic Center will each be lit blue in support of peace. She also shared a statement from Mayo Clinic that the Plummer Building will be lit yellow and blue in support of Ukraine and in support of peace.

Wolanskyj Peace Plaza 01.JPEG
1/10: Alexandra Wolanskyj prepares to speak to a crowd assembled at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. More than 200 people attended a rally and vigil for peace in support of Ukraine after Russia invaded the country Thursday.
