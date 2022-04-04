Vigil reminds those grieving that they're not alone

ROCHESTER — An array of colorful balloons briefly brightened a gray April sky at Bear Creek Park Sunday as people gathered to remember loved ones.

Members of the Ministry of Good Works and the Community Engagement Response Team held a vigil there Sunday evening for people whose lives have been lost to violence, addiction or suicide.

Laneice Bryant, whose 28-year-old son, Todd Lorne Banks Jr., known as JR, was shot and killed in downtown Rochester June 6 last year , spoke about missing his smile and wanting justice for him.

“You are truly missed,” she said. “You are loved down here.”

Laneice Bryant, whose son, 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr., known as "JR," was shot and killed in downtown Rochester June 6, 2021, carries a balloon in his memory at a vigil and memorial at Bear Creek Park Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Jamie Rocha, of Northfield, whose 22-year-old daughter Mercedez Rocha was found dead outside Gage Elementary School last month after being reported missing in late January, attended the event, didn’t address the crowd but found comfort from strangers.

“This community won’t forget her,” Sherry Irvin, of CERT, told Rocha.

Jamie Rocha, of Northfield, whose daughter Mercedez Rocha, 22, was reported missing in January and later found dead in Rochester in March receives a hug at a vigil and memorial at Bear Creak Park in Rochester, Sunday, April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Bryant said she was glad to be given a chance to talk about JR.

“It made me special,” she said. “It made me feel that I have support and friends.”

That was part of the point of the vigil, said the Rev. Charles “C.J.” Jackson, of the Ministry of Good Works.

“Losing someone you love is the hardest thing in the world,” Jackson said. “It’s the kind of pain you feel all over your body.”

The grief doesn’t end with the memorial services.

“When our lives go back to normal after something like that happens, we think their lives go back to normal,” Jackson said of the family members who mourn their lost loved ones. “But that’s when they’re alone with their grief.”

The vigil was meant to remind those grieving that they’re not alone, he said.

Pictures of people being remembered were displayed under a park shelter including one of Jackson’s relatives. His cousin’s granddaughter, Aniya Allen, 6, was shot and killed in Minneapolis in May last year.

“That little baby right there, that could be your grandbaby,” he said.

Jackson called for people to be kind to one another and to consider the consequences of their choices.

“If we say Black Lives Matter, then why are we killing each other?” he said. “Not just with guns but with drugs.”

He also called for survivors to embrace forgiveness while seeking justice.

“The same grace God gives you, grant that to others,” he said.