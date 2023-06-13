Vince Wagner steps into the role of representing Rochester's army of public school teachers

ROCHESTER — Vince Wagner is stepping away from his classroom, but it isn't because he's leaving Rochester Public Schools. Instead, he's rolling up his sleeves and getting ready to advocate on behalf of teachers across the district.

As of Friday, Wagner became the new president of the Rochester Education Association, the union representing more than 1,200 public school teachers across the city. He's taking on the role most recently held by Dan Kuhlman, who was REA president for the past six years.

Kuhlman gave some parting words on Tuesday as he sat in on his final school board meeting as REA president before rejoining the ranks he formerly represented.

"I have hope for my colleagues and I have hope for my district," Kuhlman said. "My hope is that as the next REA president begins to advocate on behalf of our members and for the district, that the district will be there to find solutions."

As president, Wagner will work full time being the voice of public school teachers in Rochester. That means being the connection between teachers and the district. It also means being a liaison between teachers in Rochester and the broader union it belongs to called Education Minnesota.

Wagner has been involved with REA for years, even serving as vice president for several years under Kuhlman. His initial term as president will last three years.

Looking back at his time with the district, Wagner says he's fortunate to be stepping into a good era for Rochester Public Schools. He said the current leadership of Superintendent Kent Pekel has set the school system on a positive road forward.

"We were in a really bad place at the end of Superintendent Muñoz's tenure here. It was not a great place to work," Wagner said. "Teachers were scared. Administrators were scared. And Dr. Pekel has done an awful lot to start the cultural healing process."

Even though he's optimistic about the direction the school district is going, he knows there's still a lot of work to do moving forward. He's starting the job just days ahead of the start of negotiations between the school district and the teacher's union that will determine things like teachers' salaries and health benefits for the next two years.

Dan Kuhlman, former president of the Rochester Education Association, shakes hands with Jacque Peterson, RPS Chief of Schools, during a school board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

He's also stepping into the role in the middle of Rochester Public Schools downsizing its overall staff size . The district has emphasized repeatedly that its staff has grown disproportionately over the last decade in relation to its student population.

Wagner has been a teacher in Rochester for more than 20 years. He spent the majority of that time at Mayo High School. The last two years, he's been at the school District's P-TECH program, which allows students to choose a track in either nursing or information technology.

Wagner learned the importance of workplace representation early on. Growing up, he watched his mother earn considerably less as a Catholic school teacher than her counterparts in the public school system.

He's looking forward to being that voice for the teachers in Rochester. He wants the district to reach the potential he feels it has.

"I work for the REA members, and I think it's important they feel supported," Wagner said. "I think really good organizations do continually improve...we want to develop a world-class education system."