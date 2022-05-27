Vinje wants to provide balanced approach on Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER — Svaar Vinje said he wants to provide balance on the Rochester City Council.

“I’m hoping to bring a balanced perspective, without favoring any particular side or any particular person,” he said.

While he said he will eventually address some key issues in his campaign, the owner of Knights Chamber in the Galleria At University Square said he wants to hear from residents of the Northwest Rochester ward, Ward 3, to hear their concerns.

“What I really want to do is get out in the public and have discussions with people in my ward,” he said. “I want to get out and find out what they see, because my perspective is mine as an individual.”

He said even if he disagrees with residents, he sees a council member’s chief responsibility as representing ward residents.

Vinje said he’s already had the opportunity to interact with city officials on a variety of issues and feels it’s the right time to use his experience and strength to help his community.

He is challenging incumbent Nick Campion for the council seat.

The race has three candidates with filing continuing through May 31, which sets up a Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.