To help protect residents at the Ronald McDonald House, volunteers who normally help prepare meals for residents there are being asked to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Rochester musician Fernando Ufret is holding a virtual concert Saturday to help fund meals for the families of hospital patients staying there.
For the past few months, he’s been traveling between Iowa, where he lives, and Minnesota for performances.
With social distancing, events being canceled and venues closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it doesn’t really matter where a musician is playing — concerts have gone virtual for now.
Ufret will play at 7 p.m. Saturday. So far, the effort has raised more than $1,800 of a $2,500 goal.
For more information and to donate, visit “Fernando’s Live Concert benefiting RMH of Rochester” event page on Facebook.
Ronald McDonald House in Rochester served more than 425 families with members in the hospital in 2019, with an average stay of 24 nights.