Virtual open house planned for Sixth Street Bridge concept design

Two virtual open houses are planned to gather community input for the proposed Sixth Street Southeast Bridge over the Zumbro River in Rochester.

Following initial public outreach in October, the design team will present traffic study results, conceptual bridge ideas, and how key components can be included into future alternatives.

The work is related to efforts to develop a bridge concept, which would lead to a preferred design to help guide city officials in the process of securing funding to build the bridge.

Open-house participants also will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the design of Sixth Street on either side of the river, including traffic control, intersection treatments and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

The 90-minute virtual open houses are scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

Each session will be in a webinar format and begin with a general project overview presentation, followed by a question-and-answer and feedback session with attendees.

To connect to the noon session, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81416193763

For the 6 p.m. session, use the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83922223752

A recording of the webinar will be posted on the project’s website at https://tinyurl.com/vdta62w