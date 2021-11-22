Virtual open house planned to address Country Club Manor traffic concerns

Rochester’s Country Club Manor residents are being asked to weigh in on options to calm neighborhood traffic.

Residents of the area asked the city to consider addressing neighborhood traffic concerns, and a 2017 traffic study reportedly confirmed many vehicles exceed the speed limit near two parks and Harriet Bishop Elementary School.

The prime area of focus for potential changes is Manor Park Drive Northwest, Third Street Northwest and 36th Avenue Northwest, but other streets in the neighborhood could also be considered for changes.

A pair of hourlong virtual open houses are scheduled for noon and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Connection details for the meetings are:

Noon: Teams meeting link or call in for audio only at 347-352-4853, with the meeting ID 799 526 252

6:30 p.m.: Teams meeting link or call in for audio only at 347-352-4853, with the meeting ID 802 518 272

The meetings will start with a presentation by city staff, followed by group conversations to discuss the potential solutions for traffic concerns.

The city’s potential solutions were generated by feedback received from the more than 40 people who attended an Aug. 10 neighborhood meeting. Key comments and themes from that meeting are available on the website at https://tinyurl.com/CofR-NTMP .