Virtual open houses planned for roundabout project at intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive

ROCHESTER — Plans for a new roundabout at an intersection where a 15-year-old was sent to the hospital after being struck by a car near Century High School last year is the subject of a pair of planned virtual open houses this month.

The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are hosting the two sessions for the work planned at the intersection of Viola Road and Cassidy Drive in Northeast Rochester.

This project, which is currently in the design phase, is expected to improve traffic operations and safety around Century High School.

The project team is recommending a single-lane roundabout as the preferred option, with construction expected to occur in 2023.

The public is invited to learn more about the project and provide feedback on the preliminary design at one of two online open houses:



4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10

6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Registration is required to obtain access to the events and can be made through the project website: Clients.Bolton-Menk.com/Viola-Cassidy

A recording of the presentation and feedback tools will be available on the project website for anyone who cannot attend a live session.