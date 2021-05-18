Virtual powwow honors the 45 tribal nations represented in Rochester Public Schools

Normally, the sounds of a powwow are hard to miss. A small handful of drummers sit around a single instrument, sending loud beats through the air. While pounding the drum in unison, the performers sing loudly, their voices joining together to form a strong force. The dancers can be heard as well, as the various metal pieces sewn onto their regalia jingle in reaction to the movements of those wearing them.

This year, those sounds were a little harder to hear, but they were there nonetheless as the Rochester Public Schools ’ annual powwow went virtual in response to the pandemic.

At the onset of the pandemic, last year's powwow was canceled altogether. This year, organizers brought it back as much as they could. Although the performances still weren't in person, the community brought together a number of videos to help celebrate the occasion as much as possible.

“We knew, regardless, we had to have something; we just didn’t know what it would look like,” Regan Kluver, RPS's American Indian Liaison told the Post Bulletin. “A lot of our community members had lost family members due to COVID . . . they said, ‘with how many elders and how many people travel to come to this, we owe it to our communities to keep everyone safe.’”

So, they began looking at different ways to host the event. Each day last week, they uploaded a video on a different topic. In one, Victor Ward, the father of three RPS students, demonstrates how to make frybread. In another, elder Jerry Dearly speaks about the various elements of powwows, including brief references to previous powwows in Rochester several decades earlier.

In another video, Century High School freshman Ryley Randolf and her mother, Laura, explain the design and history of a Cherokee Tear Dress. Ryley modeled it at the end of the video, recounting a previous powwow she was able to dance at.

“It was very exciting to be at because you could just feel the excitement in the air,” Ryley said during the video. “I could have danced in it all night.”

Although powwows are steeped in centuries of culture and history, the Rochester Public Schools event is a relatively new experience. According to the district’s website, this year is the fourth annual powwow for RPS.

There are approximately 200 Native American students in Rochester Public Schools, representing more than 45 tribal nations. During every meeting of the Rochester School Board, the chair reads the following statement:

“We acknowledge that RPS sites are situated on ancestral lands of the Dakota people. We acknowledge and honor the Dakota nations and the sacred land of all Indigenous peoples.”

The relatively small number of Native American students in the district does not give an accurate representation of what the yearly powwow looks like. According to Kluver, the last in-person powwow had between 500 and 800 dancers alone, which does not take into account the many people who came to view the event or who travel with the dancers.

The last video, which was posted online on Saturday, shows both dancers and drum circles performing the various songs. Although it's not in-person, the sounds of the powwow are still there to be heard for those who listen hard enough.

In addition to the performances, the final video shows some of the singers and dancers speaking about who they are and where they come from. One one of them, Samuel Wells, also shares a little bit about what powwow tradition means to him.

"It's a healing process for me to go inside the circle and dance with other people," Wells said.