Virtual tour of model BRT station planned

Virtual tours of a proposed Rochester bus rapid-transit station are planned for Wednesday.

It will be part of public webinars conducted by the city of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. The events are set for noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday to share information and updates about the project now known as Link.

RELATED: Rochester launches brand for rapid transit project with model of proposed station

The virtual tours will highlight the 80-foot station model on Second Street Southeast, near Rochester Public Library and Mayo Civic Center.

The model provides an immersive visitor experience and includes information panels highlighting how BRT will enhance the transit options in Rochester. The model also is a prototype for many of the features of the station specified by community co-designers. A total of 11 platforms similar in design to the model will be constructed at seven stations along the 2.6-mile route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone wanting to participate in one of the virtual tours Wednesday can register online at www.rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit. The station model is open to the public through Thursday.