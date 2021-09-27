SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Virtual tour of model BRT station planned

City and DMC EDA webinars will highlight plans for planned transit system dubbed "Link."

01 091321-LINK-PROJECT-008539.jpg
Katie Adelman, left, director of content and communications with Rochester Downtown Alliance, and Karli McElroy, director of operations with RDA, take a look around a prototype of a bus station for the new Link bus rapid transit project Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 27, 2021 03:11 PM
Share

Virtual tours of a proposed Rochester bus rapid-transit station are planned for Wednesday.

It will be part of public webinars conducted by the city of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. The events are set for noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday to share information and updates about the project now known as Link.

RELATED: Rochester launches brand for rapid transit project with model of proposed station

The virtual tours will highlight the 80-foot station model on Second Street Southeast, near Rochester Public Library and Mayo Civic Center.

The model provides an immersive visitor experience and includes information panels highlighting how BRT will enhance the transit options in Rochester. The model also is a prototype for many of the features of the station specified by community co-designers. A total of 11 platforms similar in design to the model will be constructed at seven stations along the 2.6-mile route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone wanting to participate in one of the virtual tours Wednesday can register online at www.rochestermn.gov/rapidtransit. The station model is open to the public through Thursday.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link