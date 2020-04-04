Mark Butcher went for an extended winter vacation to Colombia. Now he's struggling to get home.
The 65-year-old Rochester man traveled to Medellin in January to settle in for the winter. Medellin used to be a violent city, but crime has been reduced greatly and now it is considered a prime vacation destination in Colombia.
"The plan was to winter in Medellin, which has a great climate, and has become a popular tourist and retirement destination," said Butcher, a 1972 Mayo High School graduate who retired five years ago.
"I went by myself, but know people there, primarily Americans," he added. "I also had visited there several times previously."
His plan was to return on April 1, but the pandemic changed that plan. He tried to return home on March 8, but COVID-19 put Medellin on lock down.
"That was until everything went crazy," Butcher said. "We've been on a mandatory quarantine here since March 19, and this isn't scheduled to be lifted or reduced until April 14. The airports have been closed since March 23, and will not re-open until April 23 at the earliest."
Butcher said there was a recent "humanitarian" flight — at $900 a ticket — to Houston, and a repatriation flight headed to Atlanta, but both were canceled without explanation. Plus, both were departing from Bogata, which is 133 miles from Medellin.
"Which doesn't do anyone outside of Bogata any good, due to imposed travel restrictions," Butcher said.
Butcher hopes his situation is about to change. He has had trouble getting in touch with any local political representatives or the U.S. Embassy, which might be able to help him out. The office of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has been informed of Butcher's predicament and Hagedorn's staff is trying to help.
"I just wanted to let you know that we were able to connect with Mr. Butcher," said Julie VanZandt, a constituent services representative for the congressman. "Thank you for alerting us to his situation. We will do our best to provide any assistance that we can to make sure he returns to the United States safely."
"They're contacting government entities on my behalf and monitoring my situation," Butcher said. "I supposedly have a seat on a humanitarian flight to Florida leaving Monday. I've got my fingers crossed."
Butcher is starting to fear for his health and safety. Medellin is a huge city with about 3 1/2 million residents.
"The fear now, by gringos and other tourists, is what happens when this large citizenry runs out of things, like food and money," Butcher said. "It's kind of scary."
And aside from the fact that a deadly virus is lurking, Butcher has his own medical issues to worry about. He has a heart condition and is required to take a number of different medications.
"I hope I can get back soon due to my health and lack of necessary medications," he said. "I was able to get a month's supply of all my meds except for one. Some are just close substitutions, but still are helpful. My pharmacy in the states allowed a friend to pick up another month's supply, and these are supposedly coming by Fed Ex, but have not arrived yet, and are a little behind the estimate given for their delivery."
Butcher doesn't have any extended family in Rochester. He does have a brother who lives in Eugene, Ore.
"I feel I am doing everything possible on my end, but not really getting anywhere," Butcher said.
When the pandemic struck, there were about 48,000 Americans abroad. Of those, about 18,000 have returned to the United States. Butcher is hopeful he can soon be included in that group.