Visiting Santa remains a tradition, even during a pandemic

Four-year-old Jaxson Kunde couldn’t stand still as he stood in line Monday at Rochester’s ABC Toy Zone.

“I’m going to see Santa,” he shouted as he spun around when asked why he was at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center with his mother, Jennifer Kunde. “I’m going to tell him I want ‘Super Wings.’”

Having children visit Santa to tell him what they want for Christmas and pose for a photo is a tradition for many. Visiting the “real Santa” at the toy store is a must for many local families that have posed with him for nearly 20 years.

Jaxson Kunde, 4, visits Santa Claus at ABC Toy Zone in Rochester Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic took some of the jolly out of those visits in 2020.

Jaxson wouldn’t have been able to talk to Santa in person last year, when the pandemic forced the toy store to move the visits online. While he didn’t get to actually sit on Santa’s lap this year, he did squirm on a bench in front of the Man in Red as he explained his wish.

How does this year’s experience with children compare to the 2020 Zoom visits?

“A thousand percent better. It might not be perfect, but it is so much better than last year,” answered the Jolly Old Elf. “Last year, Santa was playing a weatherman on TV… This year we have Santa in real time, 3D, 4G and gluten-free. They can interact with me and they can see all of my body language and I can see them as well.”

Jac Rounsaville manages the ABC Toy Zone’s Santa visits. Even with the requirement of scheduling appointments ahead of time and keeping distance from Santa, the schedule is booked up. She estimated that about 100 children visited Mr. Claus on Saturday alone.

The extra effort was worth it for Charlotte and Matt Sexton, who brought the almost 2-year-old Jay Sexton to visit Santa for the first time.

“We appreciate that they are being careful and safe. We really wanted him to see this Santa. He’s pretty famous around here,” said Charlotte.

“This Santa,” also known as Jerry Julian, started listening to Christmas wishes in Rochester in 2002 at the Apache Mall. When the mall didn’t renew his contract in 2015, Rochester area families organized a fund-raising campaign and brought him back to visit children at the toy store.

“It’s the one job that the Lord told me that I'm good at. I get so much love and respect as Santa Claus that there is not enough ink to tell you about it,” he said between visits.

He marveled at how some families with children taller than him now show him photos of themselves as toddlers posing with him.

Santa acknowledged that children, especially younger ones — say 18 months — get upset, seeing him pretty much as “Sasquatch.”

“But the 3- and 4-year-olds, they are mine then,” he said with a twinkle in his eye.

And Santa hopes to continue to visit with those Rochester children as they grow into teens.

“They thank me for still being here. And I thank them, because they will always be part of my group of Christmas elves.”

Jay Sexton, who is almost 2, poses for a photo with Santa Claus at ABC Toy Zone in Rochester Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

