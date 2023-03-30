99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Volunteer and former teacher dies while at Washington Elementary

"She had a true passion for teaching and for students," Rochester Public Schools said in a statement.

File_000 (5) Copy.jpeg
Washington District-Wide Elementary School is pictured May 10, 2022.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 5:11 PM

ROCHESTER — Mary Ellen Trueman, a volunteer at Washington Elementary, died Thursday while at the school, the district reported.

According to a statement from Rochester Public Schools, Trueman was a former teacher who kept her passion for working with students after retiring.

"She was always ready with a joke of the day for the staff each day she volunteered," The statement from RPS said. "She had a true passion for teaching and for students."

Washington Elementary is located just north of Seventh Street Northwest, just west of John Marshall High School.

The statement from Rochester Public Schools is below:

"This afternoon, emergency services responded to Washington Elementary for a medical emergency involving a volunteer. We are saddened to share that long-time friend of Washington Elementary, Mary Ellen Trueman died shortly after arriving at the main office at Washington. Mary Ellen used to be an elementary school teacher. After retiring, she volunteered with primary grade students at Washington. She was always ready with a joke of the day for the staff each day she volunteered. She had a true passion for teaching and for students. We share our deepest condolences to Mary Ellen’s friends and family."

By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
