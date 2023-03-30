Volunteer and former teacher dies while at Washington Elementary

ROCHESTER — Mary Ellen Trueman, a volunteer at Washington Elementary, died Thursday while at the school, the district reported.

According to a statement from Rochester Public Schools, Trueman was a former teacher who kept her passion for working with students after retiring.

"She was always ready with a joke of the day for the staff each day she volunteered," The statement from RPS said. "She had a true passion for teaching and for students."

Washington Elementary is located just north of Seventh Street Northwest, just west of John Marshall High School.

