Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments start Tuesday

ROCHESTER — Tax help for low- and moderate-income residents, as well as disabled and elderly individuals or families, is available in Olmsted and Dodge counties.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments start this week.

“Appointments can be scheduled between Feb. 1 and April 15 at five sites in Olmsted and Dodge counties,” VITA representative David Oeth said in a statement Monday. “We’re serving people who really need a tax return to pay their rent and keep food on the table. We just don’t want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to make use of this service. Appointments do fill up fast.”

Olmsted and Dodge county residents should call 211 (1-800-543-7709) or visit vitataxprep.as.me to make an appointment or with any questions about the tax program.