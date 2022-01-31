SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments start Tuesday

Program seeks to help low- and moderate-income residents, as well as disabled and elderly, file annual tax returns

Tax preparation
Tax Forms with Calculator and Pen. Financial accounting. Paperwork
alfexe/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 31, 2022 02:13 PM
ROCHESTER — Tax help for low- and moderate-income residents, as well as disabled and elderly individuals or families, is available in Olmsted and Dodge counties.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments start this week.

“Appointments can be scheduled between Feb. 1 and April 15 at five sites in Olmsted and Dodge counties,” VITA representative David Oeth said in a statement Monday. “We’re serving people who really need a tax return to pay their rent and keep food on the table. We just don’t want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to make use of this service. Appointments do fill up fast.”

Olmsted and Dodge county residents should call 211 (1-800-543-7709) or visit vitataxprep.as.me to make an appointment or with any questions about the tax program.

