It was a weekend full of theater in Les Fields Hall. Well, theater preparations.
About a dozen volunteers were busy wielding paint brushes and rollers or pins and needles Saturday afternoon to get the hall ready for the theater company’s upcoming production of "A Year With Frog and Toad." Volunteers were there Friday and were expected to show up Sunday as well to make improvements to the space and to move in sets.
The changes aren’t just for the play, they will have a lasting effect on Les Fields Hall. Theater co-founder James Douglass said the changes that were being made over the volunteer weekend will only enhance what Threshold Arts, who runs the Castle Community space, are doing.
The black wall behind the stage space will now absorb light instead of the white wall reflecting it. "It makes a huge difference,” volunteer Janet Roeder said. “Lighting helps bring your focus on what it should be on. The show.”
Roeder volunteers in a number of ways including running the lighting during Absolute Theatre productions. Lighting, she said, is a way to tell the audience where to look without using words. Now with the black wall and black curtains that will hang on either side of the stage, the eyes of the audience will be more easily drawn to the action.
“It really will help draw focus in shows, especially when you want to do something quiet and intimate, there are not all these other distractions and your peripheral vision isn't taking over,” Roeder said.
This is Absolute’s Theatre’s fourth season and for some of the volunteers it was one of their first times interacting with the theater company. Rochester resident Kathy Gunderson said her friend is connected to the theater and through her, Gunderson learned of the volunteer event.
“They wanted help with sewing and I thought I could probably do that but it's a little more complicated than I thought,” Gunderson said with a laugh. “I'm retired and I just thought it would be fun to get involved with giving back to the community.”
Rochester resident Dana Knaak’s first introduction to Absolute Theatre was a week before at the theater’s murder mystery fundraiser, which Knaak described as an amazing experience.
“I got an email they were looking for volunteers so that's what I do, I volunteer,” Knaak said. “That's how I can give back to the community -- by being a volunteer.”
Knaak helped paint the multiple coats of flat matte black paint onto the hall’s back wall.
“I'm not a painter, but I sure enjoy it,” he said.