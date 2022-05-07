Volunteers plant 200 trees in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — Driving into the South Pointe neighborhood off 60th Street Southwest, one thing immediately stands out: the lack of trees lining the streets.

That changed Saturday, May 7, 2022, as Rochester volunteers from RNeighbors, the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, and others, gathered to plant about 200 trees in the south Rochester neighborhood.

Andy Masterpole, right, plants the 8,000th tree with a member of Rochester Parks and Recreation's Forestry Division in Rochester Saturday, May 7, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

RNeighbors also planted the 8,000th tree, a swamp white oak.

RNeighborwoods is a program run by RNeighbors since 2004. Tree planting began after receiving a big grant from Rochester Public Utilities.

“We knew putting trees in neighborhoods was important, but we didn’t have the funding to do it,” said René Halasy, the executive director of RNeighbors. “Now, with our partnership with the city, they provide the trees and support as a partner in the program. It’s a great program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was especially important when builders and contractors weren’t required to plant street trees in Rochester. An ordinance changed that around 2010, with help from RNeighbors and the Committee on Urban Design and Environment, or CUDE, Tree Committee.

Andy Masterpole was a member of CUDE and helped plant the first tree with RNeighbors in 2004. He said that a big driver of the program was to empower people to take on the responsibility of street trees.

Street trees aren’t just important for the beautification of neighborhoods – there are a number of benefits that trees provide to neighborhoods.

“I could talk for an hour about the importance of street trees, honestly,” Masterpole said. “I think there's some misconceptions about trees. Someone said, ‘Well, I'm worried it's gonna eat my sidewalk.’ Well, if you have a wide enough boulevard, and you plant the right tree, and it's cared for, that's not an issue at all.”

Among the benefits of street trees, and maybe the most known, are they clean the air, absorb stormwater and raise property values. But they also help from an energy standpoint by providing shade – “If it’s properly sited, you have less energy costs for your house,” Masterpole said. The shade also prolongs the life of pavement.

Street trees also calm traffic.

“If you have a street that’s got a bunch of trees on both sides of it, it creates that effect of tightness that actually forces you to slow down a bit,” Masterpole said.

The tree planting Saturday did bring together multiple organizations and volunteers and drove home the importance of helping neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partnering with the Youth Commission is vital to Halasy because “it’s really important to have youth engaged and feel like they can make a difference in our community.”

Volunteers demonstrate how to plant a tree properly in Rochester Saturday, May 7, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa were also present because improving the environment wouldn’t be the same without the corps’ field crews, or, as Halasy refers to them, the National Guard of Tree Planting.

Rachel Wagner of the Conservation Corps said working with the corps is a great opportunity to “get outside and build some skills, and try something new, even if you don’t want to go into natural resources.”

The Conservation Corps still has summer seasonal positions open for anyone between the ages of 18 and 25 for anyone interested in environmental work.