SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Volunteers plant 200 trees in Southwest Rochester

RNeighborwoods, the program that facilitates street tree planting, planted the 8,000th tree Saturday, May 7, 2022.

RNeighborwoods
RNeighbors executive director René Halasy (purple) speaks to volunteers before planting the 8,000th tree in the history of the RNeighborwoods program in Rochester Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 07, 2022 11:37 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Driving into the South Pointe neighborhood off 60th Street Southwest, one thing immediately stands out: the lack of trees lining the streets.

That changed Saturday, May 7, 2022, as Rochester volunteers from RNeighbors, the Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa, the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, and others, gathered to plant about 200 trees in the south Rochester neighborhood.

RNeighborwoods
Andy Masterpole, right, plants the 8,000th tree with a member of Rochester Parks and Recreation's Forestry Division in Rochester Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

RNeighbors also planted the 8,000th tree, a swamp white oak.

RNeighborwoods is a program run by RNeighbors since 2004. Tree planting began after receiving a big grant from Rochester Public Utilities.

“We knew putting trees in neighborhoods was important, but we didn’t have the funding to do it,” said René Halasy, the executive director of RNeighbors. “Now, with our partnership with the city, they provide the trees and support as a partner in the program. It’s a great program.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was especially important when builders and contractors weren’t required to plant street trees in Rochester. An ordinance changed that around 2010, with help from RNeighbors and the Committee on Urban Design and Environment, or CUDE, Tree Committee.

Andy Masterpole was a member of CUDE and helped plant the first tree with RNeighbors in 2004. He said that a big driver of the program was to empower people to take on the responsibility of street trees.

Also Read
St Charles - Winona County map.png
Local
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in St. Charles
The 77-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.
May 07, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
austin public schools
Local
Austin Public Schools warns about students participating in 'potentially dangerous activities'
Law enforcement notified the school of activities including using splat, water or squirt guns to target people and classmates, and possibly entering homes.
May 06, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Police lights crash report
Local
Car catches fire Thursday evening following possible street race
The 34-year-old driver suffered head and hand injuries that police say don't seem to be life threatening. Witnesses described two cars racing southbound on Maine Avenue Southeast.
May 06, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Street trees aren’t just important for the beautification of neighborhoods – there are a number of benefits that trees provide to neighborhoods.

“I could talk for an hour about the importance of street trees, honestly,” Masterpole said. “I think there's some misconceptions about trees. Someone said, ‘Well, I'm worried it's gonna eat my sidewalk.’ Well, if you have a wide enough boulevard, and you plant the right tree, and it's cared for, that's not an issue at all.”

Among the benefits of street trees, and maybe the most known, are they clean the air, absorb stormwater and raise property values. But they also help from an energy standpoint by providing shade – “If it’s properly sited, you have less energy costs for your house,” Masterpole said. The shade also prolongs the life of pavement.

Street trees also calm traffic.

“If you have a street that’s got a bunch of trees on both sides of it, it creates that effect of tightness that actually forces you to slow down a bit,” Masterpole said.

The tree planting Saturday did bring together multiple organizations and volunteers and drove home the importance of helping neighbors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partnering with the Youth Commission is vital to Halasy because “it’s really important to have youth engaged and feel like they can make a difference in our community.”

RNeighborwoods
Volunteers demonstrate how to plant a tree properly in Rochester Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

The Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa were also present because improving the environment wouldn’t be the same without the corps’ field crews, or, as Halasy refers to them, the National Guard of Tree Planting.

Rachel Wagner of the Conservation Corps said working with the corps is a great opportunity to “get outside and build some skills, and try something new, even if you don’t want to go into natural resources.”

The Conservation Corps still has summer seasonal positions open for anyone between the ages of 18 and 25 for anyone interested in environmental work.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER PARKS AND RECREATION
What to read next
Jay's Hot Rod Upholstery
Exclusive
Business
Jay Peterson’s got hot rods covered
Whether it's cloth, leather -- or even in one rare instance, deer hide -- the finishes inside the car are done well by this award-winning upholsterer.
May 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Beer Street Social
Local
Photos: 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social
The 8th Annual Tap House Beer Street Social was held on Friday, May 6, 2022, along Historic 3rd in Rochester.
May 06, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
IMG_8320.JPG
Local
Stewartville Public Schools to ask voters for referendum of nearly $38 million
Despite its condition, the referendum does not provide any solutions for the aging Central Education Center, part of which dates back to the early 1910s.
May 06, 2022 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
20220506.100MileSale1.jpg
Exclusive
Local
'It’s wonderful being a part of people’s tradition': 100 Mile Garage Sale underway in SE Minnesota
The yearly tradition of garage sales stretching down Highway 61 in Minnesota has kicked off once again, and many people have flocked to their favorites stops to discover any great deals they can find.
May 06, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson