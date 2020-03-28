WINONA — When the Winona Community Warming Center opened on Jan. 7, 2017, it marked a new era of compassion in the city aimed at helping the homeless.
"We had a lot of people thinking there weren’t any homeless in Winona," said Cynthia Dosier, a homeless advocate and member of the Winona Sheltering Network. "I got into this because I saw there was a need, even though I kept hearing there was no need."
That movement toward compassion began about five years ago when the Winona Sanctuary Network – later renamed the Winona Sheltering Network – began looking for ways to help the homeless put a roof over their heads, first on an immediate-need basis, then more.
Dosier was aware. A former occupational therapist, the long-time Winona resident had seen the homeless in her city and knew there was no real effort to take care of them.
"There's never a guarantee," says Melody Sulenski. "The hard part is finding a place to stay."
The city previously had been home to a pair of Catholic Worker Homes, one for men and one for women, said Dwayne Voegeli, a teacher at Winona Senior High School and another member of WSN, the group that has led the charge to help shelter the homeless in Winona. However, those Catholic-run facilities shut down from a lack of support, and Winona's homeless found themselves without a shelter from the cold.
That changed in early 2017 when the warming center opened in the Community Bible Church in downtown Winona. Over the course of the winter, the center saw 22 homeless guests for a total of 276 shelter nights. By the next winter, the warming center welcomed 48 homeless guests for a total of 606 nights.
The Role of Government
Steve Sarvi, Winona's city administrator, said the city government has kept an eye on the work being done for the homeless, but he said the city administration should not be in charge.
"I'm not necessarily convinced the city, as an organization, needs to be the lead on this," Sarvi said. "But we need to be at the table."
The problem, he said, is cities are good at recognizing problems but not necessarily the best at fixing them. But he's glad the city can be there to help make things move more smoothly. For example, he said, the city had initially set a limit to the number of beds for the warming center as it created a zoning ordinance for the facilities. However, it was soon learned that number was too low.
"The city council changed that when they told us the need was so much greater," Sarvi said.
The warming center was then able to expand from 10 beds to 20, and this fall it underwent a renovation that will make it more secure and more accessible for people with disabilities.
While Winona has the resources to start alleviating the homeless problem in the city, Sarvi said it's simply a matter of a group of dedicated people who are persistent in their efforts.
"The nice thing about Winona is we're large enough to do all of these things, but the numbers aren't so dire that it's not something we couldn't take care of," he said.
In that sense, he said, Winona is lucky compared to smaller communities where there is still a problem with homelessness, but the people there find different ways to find a roof and a bed, like staying with friends or extended family.
"It still doesn't address the underlying need," he said. "But it puts a roof over their heads."
Addressing All Aspects
Even with the warming center, Sarvi said, the housing insecurity needs of the city were still not being met.
Dosier said the warming center is a band-aid for people in need but when it opened it woke people up to the need in the community. That includes needs beyond just the single adults who need a warm place to stay on a cold night.
"One of the biggest gaps we still face is for women and children, and families," Voegeli said. "You think about teenagers. I can name five that are couch surfing, and I know there are more."
To meet the needs – all the needs – of the homeless in Winona, the WSN has helped coordinate volunteers and donations that extend beyond just a roof and a bed.
"Transportation is a big issue," Voegeli said. "We've put together a list of warm places people can go during the day, places where they can get meals during the week. We go concrete need by concrete need, and we're filling the gaps."
Up until it was closed for the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was a place people could go to keep warm during the day. And Wesley United Methodist Church provided a warm place with food once the warming shelter closed at 7 a.m. each morning.
The Other Homeless
Still, Dosier said, if the warming center sees between eight and 14 people a night, that is just the tip of the iceberg of the homeless problem in Winona. For example, she said, transitional housing, especially for families, is a big need.
Voegeli said the former Catholic Worker Home Grace Place has been purchased by Catholic Charities to serve as that transitional housing for families who found themselves homeless and need just a month or two to get back into a rental.
There's also the need to find transitional housing for men coming out of jail who need a place to live while they find a job and save money to get their own place, Dosier said. Then, there's the emergency shelter at Wesley UMC.
"Wesley is really interesting because it’s a church that needed to re-imagine itself," Voegeli said.
The started with the church donating space for an early morning day center. But now a portion of the church's basement is being remodeled as an emergency shelter that will accept families. This, Rev. Dr. Robert Hicks, pastor of the church, is an ongoing project that will hopefully be completed sometime this summer.
"We’ve slowed down," Hick said. "Our work team came from the community college (Minnesota State College-Southeast) and they’ve shut down. One of the instructors is doing work a couple of days a week."
Hicks said the goal is to serve everyone in immediate crisis whether that be from loss of home due to flooding or fire, or other situations where people need temporary housing while they put their lives back together.
The beds there and at Grace Place once it's up and running will augment the 20 beds at the warming center.
Lynette Johnson, outreach coordinator at the warming center, said the need for beds is seen in the response to the warming center, which averaged about two or three guests a night in its first year, but now sees 10 or more a night.
"We're really blessed in Winona that Winona is a community of volunteers," Johnson said. "When we say we need something, the community steps up. They're a big reason we keep the doors open."