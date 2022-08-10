Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal

EYOTA — Voters approved a multi-million dollar referendum for Dover-Eyota Public Schools but soundly rejected a somewhat similar proposal in Stewartville.

Immediately after the results of the election became apparent, Stewartville Public Schools posted a statement to its website.

"While we are disappointed in the result of this election, we respect the decision made by voters and thank everyone who took this opportunity to make their voice heard," the statement said in part. "The current challenges of our school facilities are not going away and will need to be solved. We will continue to engage families, students, staff, and community members into the process to determine the best solutions and the next steps for the school district."

Meanwhile, Dover-Eyota Superintendent Jeremy Frie thanked voters on Twitter for their support of the district's initiative.

"So proud that the people of this school district invest in their schools, teachers, and kids! Thank you to all who took the time to cast a vote!" Frie tweeted.

Each referendum proposal was presented to voters in the form of two questions, with the second question being contingent on voters approving the first.

The two question combined will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.

Between the two questions, Stewartville's referendum asked voters to approve $38.52 million that would have included the construction of a new building for preschool and community education, among other projects.

In Dover-Eyota's case, voters approved the first question with 56.52% of the vote and the second question with 54.77% of the vote.

In Stewartville's case, voters rejected the first question with 71.18% of the vote. Although the second question was contingent on the first passing, voters also rejected the second question with 72.2% of the vote.

Located directly east of Rochester, Dover-Eyota has just over 1,000 students. Stewartville is twice as large of a district, with just over 2,000 students, located south of Rochester.

