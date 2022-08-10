SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal

The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.

IMG_8436.JPG
If approved by voters, the referendum for Dover-Eyota Public Schools would pay for numerous upgrades and repairs, including a more secure entrance at the middle school and high school.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
August 10, 2022 01:05 AM
EYOTA — Voters approved a multi-million dollar referendum for Dover-Eyota Public Schools but soundly rejected a somewhat similar proposal in Stewartville.

Immediately after the results of the election became apparent, Stewartville Public Schools posted a statement to its website.

"While we are disappointed in the result of this election, we respect the decision made by voters and thank everyone who took this opportunity to make their voice heard," the statement said in part. "The current challenges of our school facilities are not going away and will need to be solved. We will continue to engage families, students, staff, and community members into the process to determine the best solutions and the next steps for the school district."

Meanwhile, Dover-Eyota Superintendent Jeremy Frie thanked voters on Twitter for their support of the district's initiative.

"So proud that the people of this school district invest in their schools, teachers, and kids! Thank you to all who took the time to cast a vote!" Frie tweeted.

Each referendum proposal was presented to voters in the form of two questions, with the second question being contingent on voters approving the first.

The two question combined will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.

Between the two questions, Stewartville's referendum asked voters to approve $38.52 million that would have included the construction of a new building for preschool and community education, among other projects.

In Dover-Eyota's case, voters approved the first question with 56.52% of the vote and the second question with 54.77% of the vote.

In Stewartville's case, voters rejected the first question with 71.18% of the vote. Although the second question was contingent on the first passing, voters also rejected the second question with 72.2% of the vote.

Located directly east of Rochester, Dover-Eyota has just over 1,000 students. Stewartville is twice as large of a district, with just over 2,000 students, located south of Rochester.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
