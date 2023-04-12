Voters deny $94 million request from Winona Area Public Schools

WINONA — Voters on Tuesday rejected a request for nearly $100 million from Winona Area Public Schools that would have helped revitalize and expand various buildings in the school district.

The school district presented the request in two questions, both of which were defeated at the ballot.

“We are disappointed that the majority of those who voted in this election didn’t share our same vision to invest in our students by improving our spaces,” WAPS School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in a statement.

If voters approved both questions, it would have totaled $94.2 million for the district's projects.

On the first question, there were 2,380 no votes and 1,250 yes votes. With $72.5 million, it would have revitalized all of the district's elementary schools, redesigned and updated classrooms throughout the district, and upgraded the high school's industrial tech wing.

On the second question, there were 2,378 no votes and 1,227 yes votes. With $21.7 million. It would have funded a gymnasium addition at the high school, new locker rooms as well as the renovation of the high school music area.

Voters approved a relatively small request from the district in 2018 for $9.4 million, but they rejected an earlier request of $82.3 million in 2017.

"Our needs are real, and they are not going away," Denzer said in the statement. "We look forward to learning more from these results and moving forward with our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making.”