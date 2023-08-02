Voters to decide on $10 million a year request from Rochester Public Schools

ROCHESTER — Voters are officially headed to the ballot this November to decide whether to grant Rochester Public Schools an additional $10 million a year.

The School Board unanimously approved the decision on Tuesday to host a special election this November after discussing the possibility multiple times throughout the summer. Superintendent Kent Pekel reiterated that the proposed levy would be focused on the district's technology needs.

"This is a very targeted proposal that is focused on an area of our work that is critical to advancing our strategic plan — and that's technology," Pekel said. "Which we know is integrated into everything we do."

As previously reported, the proposed Levy would amount to $10.15 million a year — based on the calculation of 4.467% times the district's net tax capacity. RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson explained that if the district's tax base increases, the annual amount collected by the district would increase as well.

Officials have said that the annual income would free up money the district already spends on technology so that it could be used for other purposes.

In addition to discussing the upcoming technology levy, the School Board also discussed an existing operating levy that voters approved in 2015. Since the levy had a 10 year span, it will expire in 2025.

One of the changes to come out of the recent legislative session is that the school board has the authority to renew that existing levy one time without having to ask voters to approve the renewal.

The School District has not made a decision about whether it will do so. Pekel said he wants to wait until after the special election this fall to make any decisions about renewing the existing operating levy.

However, Pekel has repeatedly emphasized that if the operating levy is not renewed, it would result in a loss of $17 million a year for the school district. Although that would be significant in and of itself, it would be compounded by the fact that RPS is already in the midst of a three-year process of cutting millions of dollars from its budget. This past year alone, the district reduced its budget by $14 million.

Ray Hicks, who identified himself as a taxpayer and a concerned citizen, spoke to the board on Tuesday about the operating levy. In spite of its newfound authority to renew the levy, Hicks advised the district not to do so without consulting voters about it.

"Even though the legislature has given you that authority, a lot of us as taxpayers...will feel like our trust was broken," Hicks said. "We passed it with an understanding it would expire in 10 years."