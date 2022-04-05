Voting starts Friday in special primary election

ROCHESTER — Voting in a special primary election to narrow the list of 20 candidates for Minnesota’s vacant 1st Congressional District seat will start Friday.

While the primary election is set for May 24, early absentee voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, starting Friday and continuing through May 23. The voting will take place at the new Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Absentee votes can also be cast by mail. Residents can request ballots by applying online via the Secretary of State’s Office website or contacting Olmsted County Elections at 507-328-7650. The first ballots will be mailed Friday.