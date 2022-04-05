Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Voting starts Friday in special primary election

Absentee ballots are available ahead of May 24 primary to narrow candidates for First Congressional District seat.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 05, 2022 04:24 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Voting in a special primary election to narrow the list of 20 candidates for Minnesota’s vacant 1st Congressional District seat will start Friday.

While the primary election is set for May 24, early absentee voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, starting Friday and continuing through May 23. The voting will take place at the new Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.

Absentee votes can also be cast by mail. Residents can request ballots by applying online via the Secretary of State’s Office website or contacting Olmsted County Elections at 507-328-7650. The first ballots will be mailed Friday.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022ALL-ACCESSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Rochester School Board
Local
Live: Rochester School Board to discuss bell times and secondary school safety
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
April 05, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Bobs.JPG
Local
Trailer park evictions avoided with last-minute agreements
Three RVs at Bob's Trailer Court were the subject of a planned hearing Tuesday, but one tenant has already left and two others plan moves this week.
April 05, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Rochester man found guilty in March 2019 murder
The jury began its deliberations around noon on Tuesday, April 5, 2019, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder
April 05, 2022 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
20211013_144216.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester glass experts travel to Washington to discuss recycling with lawmakers
Jeremiah Watson and Patrick Elmore were asked by the National Glass Association to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers to discuss how to spur more recycling. Watson and Elmore were invited because their company -- Infinite Recycled Technologies -- is the only one that recycles laminated or architectural glass.
April 05, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger