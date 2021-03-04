SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Wabasha city and county hire new administrators

Michael Plante approved unanimously after questions over his past.

Michael Plante.jpg
Michael Plante, shown in this January 2014 file photo, was offered the position of county administrator for Wabasha County in a reconvened meeting Wednesday nigth. (Post Bulletin file photo)
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
March 04, 2021 03:51 PM
WABASHA — Both the city and county of Wabasha have hired new administrators.

Tuesday morning, the Wabasha County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a contract for Michael Plante to return as county administrator.

Plante, who served as county administrator for eight years before leaving in February 2019, will earn $113,730 during the first six months of employment and be upgraded to a salary of $116,857 annually after that.

The hiring of Plante did not come without some opposition. There was some concern in the community over his guilty plea for a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence stemming from a August 2019 incident in Prior Lake, Minn.

Commissioner Brian Goihl said an extensive background check was completed on Plante before offering him the job.

“We took the charges against Plante very seriously," Goihl said, adding that in the end, he still came out to be the best fit for the job.

Plante, who currently serves as the city administrator in West Concord, will start the job in Wabasha County on March 22, Goihl said.

At that evening's Wabasha City Council meeting, the city council approved a contract to hire Caroline Gregerson as the new city administrator, replacing Chad Springer, who resigned to pursue other interests last fall.

Gregerson, who currently works as the Community Development & Housing administrator for the city of La Crosse, Wis., will earn a salary of $94,818.

"I'm just very excited about joining the city and this opportunity," Gregerson said during the virtual city council meeting. "I was just really drawn by the number of projects there."

The city council unanimously approved the contract, which begins April 5.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSWABASHA COUNTYWABASHA-KELLOGG
