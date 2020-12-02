Wabasha City Council sets up final levy, new administrator for Dec. 15 vote

WABASHA — Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand told the city council Tuesday night that the city had made an offer to a new city administrator candidate, and that offer needed to be worked into the city's budget.

The salary for the new city administrator, who Durand would not name while he or she is considering the offer, is in line with what former city administrator Chad Springer was making when he resigned about a month ago. The city, Durand said, had hoped to save a little money on its new administrator, but the best candidate came with experience that would have the person falling in line with what Springer was earning.

Durand added that she hoped to have an answer within a week so the city council could vote on a signed offer at the Dec. 15 meeting. That would put the new administrator on the job sometime in mid-January.

Council member Craig Falkum said he was disappointed the full council did not have an opportunity to interview the candidates, and he hoped notes from the interview sessions – seven candidates were interviewed to replace Springer, who'd served seven years in the position – would be made available. He had hoped a citizen committee as well as the council might have been involved in the process.

"It might be beneficial to go over those interviews with the council as a whole," Falkum said. "The council might not want to approve that person."

Durand said having a citizen committee and including the full city council – not just the personnel committee, herself and a few other city employees – would have required public meetings.

In other business, the city council discussed a few changes to the budget ahead of the Dec. 15 meeting. City Finance Director Tyler Grabau said the budget had been whittled down to a 6.1 percent increase which, along with the increased tax base, would mean a 3.0 percent increase for taxpayers provided no change in their valuation.

However, during the meeting the board made a few suggestions, including cuts to the Main Street business alliance and Wabasha-Kellogg Chamber of Commerce. The difference, which most council members voiced approval of during the meeting, would reduce the tax levy increase to 5.9 percent, leaving a change to actual taxes paid of less than 3.0 percent. If approved in two weeks, the final levy would stand at $1,997,863.