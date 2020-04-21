WABASHA — The Wabasha County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to end discussion of closing the county jail in order to give assurances to jail employees and focus instead on finding efficiencies that could reduce jail costs.
A report for the board prepared by Sheriff Rodney Bartsh estimated that the county could save $1.3 million annually. The jail has room for 72 beds. but is currently configured and staffed for 43 inmates. The jail Tuesday held six inmates and averages about 18 per day in recent years.
Nine people addressed the issue during the public comment period of the meeting, with most focusing on the ideas that closing the jail would cost more than anticipated in moving inmates to Goodhue County, that inmates would not get the same attention toward rehabilitation in another county, and the jail, like many county services, isn't designed to break even or make money.
Shane Heinrich, a shift sergeant at the jail, said if the goal is to rehabilitate inmates, then sending them to Goodhue County is the wrong answer.
"We can provide the tools necessary," he said. "Do Goodhue County staff take the time to know the inmates? Having low numbers allows us to take time with inmates."
The issue of closing the jail came up because the county as looking at the option of furloughing some employees and, in that discussion, the low inmate population at the jail got the county board interested in looking at the financial and inmate numbers behind running the jail, said Brian Buhmann, Wabasha County Administrator.
But while some assumed the board was prepared to vote Tuesday on closing the jail, commissioners Brian Goihl and Rich Hall said they simply wanted to hear the numbers and respect the work Bartsh had done on behalf of the board in looking into whether closing the jail was economically feasible.
"To say we're not going to look at it is a disservice to the taxpayers," Goihl said. "This isn't about COVID-19. The (inmate population) numbers are low and have been low for a period of time. I'd like to hear from the administration. Let's put the facts out there."
Hall and Goihl voted against the motion to end discussion of closing the jail.
Commissioner Don Springer, the only current commissioner who was on the county board when the board voted to approve the new jail, said the same issues then are part of the discussion today. Those include issues surrounding transportation of inmates, inmate and staff safety and the convenience of having the jail and the courthouse in the same location.
"At no time when we built this did we say we'd be able to save money," Springer said. "All of those issues have stayed the same."