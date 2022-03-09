Wabasha County District Court Judge denies dismissal request in 2021 patricide case

WABASHA — Murder charges against a Wabasha County man accused of murdering his father last March will stand, a Third Judicial District Court judge ruled Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

James Edward Riley, 45, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree-with intent-not premeditated. A grand jury indicted Riley on the first-degree murder charge in August. To be charged with first-degree murder in Minnesota, a grand jury must indict the person. A conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Riley has not entered pleas to either charge, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Opat denied three motions to suppress evidence in the case and ruled that the charges brought against Riley were "within reasonable probability" or Riley committing them.

"It would not be unreasonable or unfair for the Defendant to stand trial in this matter," Opat wrote in his ruling. "Thus, there is a factual question for a jury to determine and the charges and indictment brought against the Defendant are appropriate."

Law enforcement was called to the rural Zumbro Falls farm on Friday, March 5, 2021, for a report of a death. Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife dead in the trunk of his vehicle, which had been parked in a "strange location," the criminal complaint states. His body had been covered with a tarp inside the vehicle's trunk. A pail of dirt and a hoe were also in the trunk.

A pair of James Riley's shoes with what appeared to be blood on them, as well as spots of blood closer to the house and a shovel with blood on it leaning against a tree, were found by law enforcement.

Following his arrest, Riley underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was found to be competent and culpable to proceed in the criminal matter.

In October, Riley's attorney Graham Henry filed four motions — a motion to dismiss the indictment, a motion to suppress statements Riley made during a police interrogation, a motion to suppress evidence obtained from his Facebook page and a motion to suppress evidence obtained through a search warrant.

A contested omnibus hearing was held on the matter in November. At the hearing, Riley withdrew his motion to suppress in regard to the Facebook evidence. In addition to the hearing, Riley's attorney and the prosecutor submitted written arguments on the matter and was taken under advisement on Feb. 15, 2022.

A next court date has not yet been scheduled. Riley has been held on $250,000 conditional bail since March 8, 2021.

