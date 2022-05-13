SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wabasha County man pleads guilty to killing his father

James Edward Riley, 46, pleaded guilty in Wabasha County District Court on Friday, May 13, 2022, to killing his father in March 2021

James Edward Riley
James Edward Riley
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 13, 2022 03:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — The Wabasha County man charged with killing his father more than a year ago pleaded guilty Friday, May 13, 2022, to second-degree murder for the 73-year-old man's death.

James Edward Riley, 46, pleaded guilty in Wabasha County District Court to second-degree-with intent-not premeditated. He had also been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, which carried a mandatory life sentence.

Also Read
Five people stand in front of sign that reads "Welcome Listos Preschool."
Local
Dual-language preschool housed at church damaged by arson 'grateful' to be together
Listos Preschool and Childcare Director Christina Valdez said Friday, May 13, 2022, that without the temporary space at Mount Olive Church that the center would have likely closed.
May 13, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Michael-Davis.png
Breaking News
Local
Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault found guilty on all counts
The trial began Monday, May 9, 2022, with jury selection. The jury deliberated less than four hours Friday, May 13, 2022, before reaching its verdict.
May 13, 2022 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 8-14, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 13, 2022 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

As part of the guilty plea, Riley admitted to hitting his father on the back of head with a hammer then stabbing him multiple times, according to a news release from the Wabasha County Attorney's Office. Prosecutors presented an audio recording of Riley's statement admitting he killed his father as well as audio of the 911 call and a portion of the elder Riley's autopsy report.

Law enforcement was called to the rural Zumbro Falls farm on Friday, March 5, 2021, for a report of a death.

Edward Riley, 73, was found by his wife, dead in the trunk of his vehicle, which had been parked in a "strange location," the criminal complaint states. His body had been covered with a tarp inside the vehicle's trunk. A pail of dirt and a hoe were also in the trunk.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pair of James Riley's shoes with what appeared to be blood on them, as well as spots of blood closer to the house and a shovel with blood on it leaning against a tree, were found by law enforcement.

James Riley was not home when law enforcement arrived but returned to the residence about 2-1/2 hours after the initial 911 call. He initially denied hurting his father but eventually admitted to law enforcement he did it, according to the criminal complaint.

Following his arrest, Riley underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was found to be competent and culpable to proceed in the criminal matter.

A sentencing date was not scheduled Friday. As part of the plea deal, a 432-month, or 36-year, prison sentence was presented.

Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly said in a statement that family members expressed a desire to move forward to allow James Riley's young children, three of whom were present at the time of the murder, "to find closure.”

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSWABASHA-KELLOGG
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
MN GOP Convention: What delegates have to say
Delegates at the GOP convention spoke about what issues they care about most.
May 13, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Dump truck strikes I-90 bridge in Winona County
The truck was pulling an excavator when it struck the Interstate-90 bridge above it.
May 13, 2022 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Kyle_Mirehouse (1).jpg
Local
Rochester names new emergency management director
New hire comes with change in role.
May 13, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
MN GOP gets off to a crawling start, upending schedule for endorsing governor candidate
Long registration lines, debates over balloting process and seating of delegates slows convention.
May 13, 2022 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle