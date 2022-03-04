SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Wabasha County to resume using sirens to alert volunteer responders to fires, emergencies

A test to reduce the use of sirens in favor of pagers, radios and cellphones was short lived for four communities in the county that decided they wanted to return to sounding sirens.

Police lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 04, 2022 01:58 PM
WABASHA COUNTY — People in four Wabasha County communities didn't like what they didn't hear.

After a brief test to switch away from using sirens to alert for sirens and other non-weather related emergencies, the communities of Mazeppa, Lake City, Wabasha and Kellogg are returning to sounding the sirens.

"Across the state, with the technology that emergency services has received or come across, they ultimately have been discontinuing their sirens because there are other ways to better offer volunteers the knowledge there is an emergency happening," Wabasha County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jim Warren.

The test, which began on Jan. 1, 2022, and concluded around the end of February, was done in discussion with the fire chiefs in the area. Instead of sounding sirens to alert volunteer responders to fires and other emergencies, the departments would use pagers and other electronic means to be notified.

"It just wasn’t working for them," Warren said of the communities' desire to return to the sirens following the testing period.

Gene Jensen, supervisor for Wabasha County Public Service Answer Point, said there were multiple reasons for the test, including the desire to make sure citizens did not become complacent by frequently hearing the sirens going off.

Jensen said they heard positives and negatives following the test but it was ultimately decided by fire chiefs in those communities that they wanted them back.

"We came to the conclusion to turn them back on and go from there," Jensen said. "It was just the right thing to do."

