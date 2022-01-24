Wabasha dancers show their moves at New Year's Day bowl game

WABASHA — If you watched the college football bowls this season, chances are you saw a bunch of talented performers from Minnesota.

Nope, not the Gophers in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but a group of dancers from the Wabasha area showing off their skills as part of the pregame and halftime entertainment at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on New Year's Day.

"This was definitely a unique experience for these kids," said Sarah Smith, owner of Just For Kix dance studio in Wabasha, whose studio sent 16 dancers from ages around third grade to a freshman in high school.

A national franchise organization, Just For Kicks has been performing at the Outback Bowl for more than 30 years, Smith said. But this was the first visit by dancers from the Wabasha studio. Those Southeast Minnesota girls joined girls and a few boys from around the country to form a troupe of about 500 dancers in total.

The planning for this trip began two years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended up canceling the game on New Year's Day 2021.

So, the Wabasha kids continued raising funds and getting sponsorships from local businesses to help fund everything from hotel stays, ground transportation in the Tampa area to and from Raymond James Stadium, and fun activities such as a trip to Busch Gardens and as well as a little pocket cash.

The money — $1,600 per dancer — also covered the cost of their uniform for the game-day performance.

Each girl also brought a chaperon. Counting the girls, the coaches and the parents, about 40 people made the trip, Smith said, with fundraising covering everything other than airfare.

Once there on Dec. 28, the girls practiced four hours a day each day before the game, then practiced with the Penn State University marching band to get their timing right for coming on and off the field.

"You get the choreography ahead of time then put it together with 500 other people," Smith said. "The day before, they bring in marching band."

Smith said the trip wouldn't have happened without the support of the community, and in some ways COVID might have helped. Often, businesses set aside funds to support local youth programs, but with so many programs canceled or curtailed last year, the Just For Kix dancers were one of the few options in town.

Still, she plans on only taking kids every other year so as not to tax the community's resources each year.

"We'll take an off year and return in two years," she said. "I don’t want to ask the community to financially support us every year."

That said, she hopes her dancers will be ready for the game on New Year's Day 2024.

"It's an experience that will last a lifetime," Smith said.