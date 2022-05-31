Wabasha interstate bridge closed for car vs. motorcycle crash

WABASHA — A collision between a car and motorcycle on Minnesota Highway 60 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, has closed the Wabasha interstate bridge, according to a Facebook post from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

There is no estimated time to when the bridge will reopen as the sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website, the crash occurred between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West in Wabasha.

For live traffic updates, visit MnDOT's website here.