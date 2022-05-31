SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wabasha interstate bridge closed for car vs. motorcycle crash

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website, the crash occurred between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West in Wabasha.

Wabasha County Sheriff's Office patch logo
By Staff reports
May 31, 2022 04:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WABASHA — A collision between a car and motorcycle on Minnesota Highway 60 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, has closed the Wabasha interstate bridge, according to a Facebook post from the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

Also Read
Ex-Michaels restaurant sells for $5.5 million in downtown Rochester
Members Only
Business
Demolition of former Michaels Restaurant in Rochester's downtown to start this summer
Rochester's BGD5 Development LLC, a Titan Development & Investments company, filed a permit May 27 for the “Demo and removal of one story structure constructed of lumber and masonry. The existing basement wall and slabs to remain. (11, 13, 15, 17 Broadway Ave S).”
May 31, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
602007.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A new Town House rises from the ashes
The popular restaurant came back from a fire only to burn down again a few decades later.
May 31, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
The Lister-1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Patients heading to Mayo Clinic from Chicago rode in comfort on the Lister
The specially designed Pullman rail car included beds and special shock absorbers to make the trip more comfortable.
May 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

There is no estimated time to when the bridge will reopen as the sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website, the crash occurred between Alleghany Avenue and 4th Grant Boulevard West in Wabasha.

For live traffic updates, visit MnDOT's website here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: WABASHA-KELLOGGMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONPUBLIC SAFETY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Norman Wahl.jpg
Local
Wahl seeking Ward 3 council seat to continue focus on practical leadership
Rochester City Council candidate joins to others in race.
May 31, 2022 02:09 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
gabe-perkins.jpg
Local
Perkins seeks to address needs of Olmsted County residents as commissioner
Commissioner candidate files for seat being vacated by Ken Brown.
May 31, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cleary Grubb
Local
Rochester man charged for discharging gun in vehicle with 6-year-old Saturday in Rochester
Clearly Kendall Grubb, 34, is facing a felony charge of recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and endangering a child, a gross misdemeanor, in Olmstead County District Court.
May 31, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Schaeffer Grads List.png
Local
Schaeffer Academy Class of 2022: Graduate List
Submitted by Schaeffer Academy.
May 31, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports