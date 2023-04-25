Wabasha is fighting the rising Mississippi River with water

WABASHA, Minn. — A week before the waters of the Mississippi River began rising out of their banks, the Wabasha Fire Department was helping homeowners and business owners prepare — by filling their homes and businesses with water.

Once the river passed the moderate flood stage of 14 feet more than a week ago, members of the fire department filled Wabasha landmark riverside eatery Slippery’s Bar and Grill with two feet of water.

That’s not to imply residents and business owners wouldn’t prefer to remain dry. However, that’s not going to happen as the river is forecast to crest at 17.2 feet — which would be the fourth highest crest ever recorded there.

For people at the mercy of the river water, the municipal water is a sort of enemy they know. The clean water minimizes the amount of muddy river water that seeps into a structure. The water also counteracts the pressure saturated soil or flood water put on exterior walls.

“It equalizes the pressure,” said Joel Schultz, a friend of Slippery’s owner Curt Duellman.

For people who live near the river like Schultz, the high water table can put external pressure on basement walls.

Clean water reduces seepage and dilutes what does come in.

Schultz said the water and flood seepage in his basement appear clear.

Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Slippery’s owners are used to watching the river level. Downstairs pumps can keep things dry there to a point. At about 14 feet, owners usually decide to bring in clean water to stabilize the pressure and minimize the muddy mess the river could bring.

Fire officials confirmed they put about 24 inches of water into the restaurant before the river rose.

Wabasha Fire Chief Darren Sheeley said the tactic is employed about every 10 years or so in response to flooding. He estimated Monday afternoon that about 42 inches of water filled the restaurant. About 60% of it is clean water, he added.

A view from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It’s not dirty, muddy water floating around there and stagnating for two weeks,” Sheeley said. “It definitely helps with cleanup.”

Keeping water out of homes and off city streets isn’t an option once the river hits a certain level, Sheeley said. The goal now is to keep Hiawatha Drive open by sandbagging the north side of the road near Dick’s Fresh Market. With Minnesota State Highway 60 and Fourth Grant Boulevard both closed because water is covering them, Hiawatha Drive is the only access south Wabasha residents have to the rest of the city and to U.S. Highway 61.

City employees are working to ensure water covering the roads has plenty of space to spread.

“Whenever you get moving water, that’s when it causes damage,” Sheeley said.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, forecasts the Mississippi River to crest midday Tuesday at about 17.2 feet. The river was at about 17 feet as of Monday evening. The river has only been recorded higher than 17 feet three times before. The highest-ever recorded water level was just over 20 feet in 1965.

A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For now, city staff are using sandbags to keep some areas dry and the water calm in other places. They’re keeping an eye on the forecast crest to plan for where and how much work needs to be done to mitigate the impact the flooding will have.

“We’re just taking it day by day and just maintaining what we got,” Sheeley said.

Flood waters almost meet the roadway as a person walks near the corner of Hiawatha Drive west and Bridge Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The "Beach House" vacation rental is seen surrounded by flood waters on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Slippery's Bar and Grill is seen flooded on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Drew Savage, right, canoes through the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A view of Main Street east looking west on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A view from Third Street west and Bridge Avenue on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A view of the Wabasha-Nelson Bridge from across the flooded athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A view of the athletic fields on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A view of the athletic fields from the corner of Third Street W. and Bridge Avenue looking southeast towards Hiawatha Boulevard on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Drew Savage canoes behind the baseball fields near the skatepark on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dan McMahon uses plastic bags to wade through calf-deep water to get to his vehicle on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A farm is seen surrounded by water along Wabasha County Road 24 on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Wabasha. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin