Wabasha-Kellogg student killed in car accident

WABASHA — A Wabasha-Kellogg Public Schools student died after being struck by a car Tuesday night, Wabasha Police Chief Joe Stark confirmed.

Adrianna Simon, 16, was riding her skateboard at the intersection of Fifth Grant Boulevard West and Maiden Avenue at 10 p.m. when she was struck by the vehicle, Stark said. The teen was transported to Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle returned to the scene and spoke with officers. Stark said the incident is under investigation.

Wabasha-Kellog Public Schools Superintendent Jim Freihammer sent out a letter to students and parents on Wednesday addressing the accident.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," he wrote. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students."

ADVERTISEMENT

Freihammer said a crisis response team will be available to assist students, parents and staff. Counselors will also be available at Wednesday night's school open house, as well as during the day Thursday and on the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.