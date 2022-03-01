SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Wabasha-Kellogg student wins Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee

Twelve spellers, six from each regional spelling bee, competed in the final spelling bee on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester.

By Post Bulletin staff report
March 01, 2022 04:11 PM
ROCHESTER — For the title of Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee champion, a Wabasha-Kellogg eighth-grader was given the word "discretionary," and he walked away with the crown.

Sam Passe is the newly minted champion, beating out 12 spellers on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester. He advances now to the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 29 - June 3, 2022, in Washington D.C.

Passe received a first-place trophy, a Webster's Third New International Dictionary (provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee), a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set (the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award from Scripps) and a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium.

The first runner-up was Addy Kobler, a fifth-grader from Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools. She received a trophy and a Merrian-Webster Collegiate Dictionary.

The 12 students were narrowed down from 59 students from 27 districts in Southeast Minnesota who participated in the two Regional Spelling Bees on February 8, 2022, coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.

Other students participating in the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee were:

Speller Name DistrictGrade
Ella HoscheitCaledonia8
Hayden Reed Caledonia 6
Johanna SpielmanOwatonna7
Austin LuckeyPine Island7
Rayna SiwaniRochester5
Igor Vuckovic Rochester7
Lillie VanBuskirkRochester Catholic8
Eliana Lanners Schaeffer Academy8
Kolton NerstadSpring Grove 8
Tommy PasseSt. Felix Catholic6
