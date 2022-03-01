Wabasha-Kellogg student wins Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee

ROCHESTER — For the title of Southeast Minnesota Spelling Bee champion, a Wabasha-Kellogg eighth-grader was given the word "discretionary," and he walked away with the crown.

Sam Passe is the newly minted champion, beating out 12 spellers on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Southeast Service Cooperative in Rochester. He advances now to the 94th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 29 - June 3, 2022, in Washington D.C.

Passe received a first-place trophy, a Webster's Third New International Dictionary (provided by Scripps National Spelling Bee), a 2022 United States Mint Proof Set (the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award from Scripps) and a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium.

The first runner-up was Addy Kobler, a fifth-grader from Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools. She received a trophy and a Merrian-Webster Collegiate Dictionary.

The 12 students were narrowed down from 59 students from 27 districts in Southeast Minnesota who participated in the two Regional Spelling Bees on February 8, 2022, coordinated by the Southeast Service Cooperative.

Other students participating in the Southeast Minnesota Final Spelling Bee were: