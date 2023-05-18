Wabasha man given probation for sexually assaulting woman last year

WABASHA, Minn. — A 45-year-old Wabasha man was given a stayed yearlong jail sentence and two years of supervised probation for sexually assaulting an adult woman who was giving him a ride to a bar last year.

Michael Robert Scheel pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal that dismissed a felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

He appeared before District Judge Christopher Neisen on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, where he was also ordered to register as a predatory offender. Neisen ordered a stay of execution in the case. If Scheel violates his probation, the court reserves the right to send him to jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An adult woman gave Scheel a ride to a bar from a Wabasha golf course on Sept. 4, 2022, after Scheel had been consuming alcohol.

During the drive, Scheel made several lewd comments to her.

"The (woman) reminded Scheel that he was married to which he replied, 'Yeah, so what,'" part of the complaints reads.

Scheel preceded to sexually assault the woman. At one point, the woman was afraid the vehicle would go in the ditch as she was busy fending Scheel off of her.

Once the pair arrived at the bar, the woman notified staff who then hid her from Scheel.

"The next day, after conversations with her family and discussions about not wanting to harm or embarrass Scheel’s family, the woman concluded that she still needed to report this incident to law enforcement," part of the complaint reads.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you toward help.