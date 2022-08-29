Wabasha starts rolling out grants for current, future child care providers

WABASHA — Future and current day care providers around Wabasha will soon see direct funding for their services from the city of Wabasha and the Wabasha Port Authority as they seek to meet families’ needs for child care.

“By the time the grants are awarded and the awardees get their business up and running, that’ll help fulfill the need for 50 to 60 slots,” said Ben Strand. “So that’s a huge win right there.”

Strand is a community and business development specialist for Community and Economic Development Associates, or CEDA, which worked with the city and port authority to develop the child care assistance grants . Strand said there’s a significant need for child care services in and around Wabasha.

“Between Wabasha and Kellogg, the need is very much driven a lot by infant child care, but also just in general,” Strand said. “There’s a shortage of about 130 slots right now, and that’s pretty significant for two cities with a combined population of roughly 3,000 people.”

Starting to address the problem

Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand said conversations about expanding child care began around 2019 when management at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital — one of the area’s largest employers — expressed concern about having enough child care for infants.

“I think the original thought was maybe the city could help to establish a center,” Durand said.

The city applied for a grant through First Children’s Finance, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, so that Wabasha leaders could work with a consultant. While Durand said a child care center or expanded care options through the school district could happen in the future, the city wanted to make grants available for existing providers.

“Just a small grant to make sure that those providers that are currently serving families in a home-based family child care license … remained resilient through COVID,” Durand said.

This May, with another grant from First Children’s Finance and American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city and port authority opened their grant programs for new and existing child care providers who operate within a 7-mile radius of Wabasha. Existing providers can receive $2,500 grants, while new providers can get $9,000 to get their businesses off the ground.

So far, Strand said five people have applied for the five $9,000 grants for new child care services, and the Wabasha Port Authority has since accepted two of those applications.

“That will eliminate 40-to-50% of the known need in the cities of Wabasha and Kellogg,” Strand said.

One of those new provider grantees is Cassie Jo Modjeski.

“I’ve always wanted to do child care,” said Modjeski, who previously worked in a day care center. “I just had a daughter back in October, so I wanted to stay home with her, and we made it work this far. But I just couldn’t get myself to go back to work.”

When the opportunity arose to buy a house in Wabasha that was previously used for in-home child care, Modjeski made the leap. She closed on the property Aug. 16, and with the $9,000 grant, she said she will be renovating the house’s ceilings and carpet. Renovations are expected to wrap up by the end of October.

“I already have a list of kids on a waiting list,” Modjeski said, “and I haven’t even announced to the public that I’m opening.”

When her day care opens, Modjeski said she will be able to take in nine children.

“The biggest need in Wabasha is infants and toddlers (age) 2 and under,” Modjeski said. “So I have those full for sure.”

Addressing community needs

A high demand for infant child care is something that Pam Ridgeway has also noticed. Ridgeway has operated her in-home day care, Pam’s Tiny Tots, for 29 years.

“As a provider, it’s hard to tell people no, that you can’t take their kids when you know how desperate they are to find infant care,” Ridgeway said. “I’ve heard of people that have had to quit their jobs because they don’t have any care, and that’s really sad.”

To compensate for the current demand, Ridgeway applied for a variance on her family child care license to offer one more infant spot. Normally, Ridgeway’s service could support 12 children with no more than two infants or toddlers. By taking on one more infant, her new maximum is 10 children.

Like Modjeski, Ridgeway applied for a grant through the Wabasha Port Authority, and her $2,500 grant as an existing provider has been approved.

“Being in it for 29 years, it takes a toll on your house,” Ridgeway said. “I’m using that (grant) for a few new appliances I was going to replace anyways. … I also got a new table and chair set for the kids.”

Ridgeway said she’s glad that funding is available for new and existing child care providers, especially since most home day care providers were ineligible for the Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay Program.

“We put our families on the line and took kids in,” Ridgeway said. “And then when they came down to it, they’re like, ‘Yeah, nope, just kidding.’ … That was hard, so I’m glad that somebody stepped up and started doing the grants for all the providers and trying to get this going.”

With potentially more child care options available to Wabasha-area families in the near future, Ridgeway said families will benefit from having more options to choose from.

“When people call and say, ‘Who do you recommend?’ I don’t recommend anybody,” she said. “I say, you know, ‘You need to go and interview and meet with the provider,'” because every family is different, and every family needs something different.”

Looking ahead, Durand said a child care center may be in Wabasha’s future, but they will have to assess the success of the grant program and re-evaluate the community’s needs.

“Sometimes I think the solutions are small,” she said. “It's a very big problem, but I think we were looking for that one really big solution, that perfect center where everyone’s children will be served well. But the reality is, families have different needs, and so there’s likely a number of solutions that have to be discovered.”

