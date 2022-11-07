Wabasha teen injured after falling from tree stand in Wisconsin

MODENA TOWNSHIP, WISC. — A 16-year-old Wabasha male was airlifted from his Wisconsin deer stand after falling 20 feet, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The juvenile was hunting near a residence on Brantner Road in Modena Township, Wisconsin, when a tree branch that he was using for support broke as he was climbing into his tree stand. The male fell approximately 20 feet. He was airlifted from the scene with suspected minor injuries.