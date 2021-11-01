Wabasha teenager hurt in Winona County crash

WINONA -- A 19-year-old Wabasha man was injured early Monday when his vehicle hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 61.

A 2010 Dodge Caliber was northbound on Highway 61 when it went off the road about 6:30 a.m. Monday and struck a guardrail, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 19-year-old driver, Trey Julius Wallskog, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash.