Wabasha's National Eagle Center offers free admission to military families

WABASHA, Minn. — The National Eagle Center in Wabasha is offering free admission to active-duty military families over the summer.

The Blue Star Museum program, which is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and over 2,000 museums across the United States, is in its seventh year at the Eagle Center. Hundreds of Blue Star families have visited the Eagle Center since 2017, according to a statement from the Eagle Center.

“We are happy to continue our participation in this important program," Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the Eagle Center, said, announcing the complimentary admission. “As a Blue Star Museum, we are able to connect military families with our national symbol and live eagle ambassadors. We know the significance the bald eagle holds for those who serve and have served our nation in the military.”

The program runs from Armed Forces Day on May 20 through Labor Day on Sept. 4, 2023. Free admission is available for people currently serving in the United States military as well as members of the reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

For more information on the Blue Star Museum program at the Eagle Center, visit nationaleaglecenter.org/blue-star-museum. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.