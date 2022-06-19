Wagon train begins its 100-mile ride from Kasson

WALTHAM, MINNESOTA — A caravan of horse-drawn carts is slowly making its way across Southeast Minnesota this week to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.

The Friendship Wagon Train is plodding on in its 34th annual trip.

The approximately 100-mile route began in Kasson Saturday, June 18, 2022. After traveling from Hayfield through Waltham to Brownsdale Sunday, the wagon train heads from Brownsdale to the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin. The riders will spend the day there Tuesday for a layover day.

People can meet the riders, see the horses and take horse-drawn wagon rides at the fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon and pony rides on Horse’ n Around’s pony carousel out of Lyle, Minn.

People can buy merchandise and meet the riders at each of the stops. All of the proceeds goes to the Minnesota Special Olympics.

From Mower county, the train heads to Rose Creek and then to Adams Wednesday; Adams to LeRoy Thursday and LeRoy to the Mueller Farm.

A rider stops traffic from the south on Minnesota State Highway 56 in Mower County Highway east of Waltham, Minnesota, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Horseback flaggers helped direct traffic around the Friendship Wagon Train which was traveling through Mower County Sunday and other stops in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A horse drawn wagon rides east across Minnesota State Highway 56 east of Waltham, Minnesota, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Horse drawn wagons head east on Mower County Highway 1, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics. John Molseed / Post Bulletin