News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wagon train begins its 100-mile ride from Kasson

The Friendship Wagon Train is spending a week traveling Mower and Fillmore County to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.

Friendship Wagon Train 04.JPG
A horse drawn wagon rides east on Mower County Highway 1 east of Waltham, Minnesota, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
June 19, 2022 06:05 PM
WALTHAM, MINNESOTA — A caravan of horse-drawn carts is slowly making its way across Southeast Minnesota this week to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.

The Friendship Wagon Train is plodding on in its 34th annual trip.

The approximately 100-mile route began in Kasson Saturday, June 18, 2022. After traveling from Hayfield through Waltham to Brownsdale Sunday, the wagon train heads from Brownsdale to the Mower County Fairgrounds in Austin. The riders will spend the day there Tuesday for a layover day.

People can meet the riders, see the horses and take horse-drawn wagon rides at the fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon and pony rides on Horse’ n Around’s pony carousel out of Lyle, Minn.

People can buy merchandise and meet the riders at each of the stops. All of the proceeds goes to the Minnesota Special Olympics.

From Mower county, the train heads to Rose Creek and then to Adams Wednesday; Adams to LeRoy Thursday and LeRoy to the Mueller Farm.

Friendship Wagon Train 18.JPG
A rider stops traffic from the south on Minnesota State Highway 56 in Mower County Highway east of Waltham, Minnesota, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Horseback flaggers helped direct traffic around the Friendship Wagon Train which was traveling through Mower County Sunday and other stops in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Friendship Wagon Train 07.JPG
A horse drawn wagon rides east across Minnesota State Highway 56 east of Waltham, Minnesota, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Friendship Wagon Train 41.JPG
Horse drawn wagons head east on Mower County Highway 1, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Friendship Wagon Train 37.JPG
Horse drawn wagons head east on Mower County Highway 1, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The wagon was part of the Friendship Wagon Train traveling in Southeast Minnesota through June 24 to raise money for the Minnesota Special Olympics.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
