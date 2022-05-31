SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Wahl seeking Ward 3 council seat to continue focus on practical leadership

Rochester City Council candidate joins to others in race.

Norman Wahl.jpg
Norman Wahl.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 02:09 PM
ROCHESTER — Norman Wahl said Nick Campion’s decision to leave the Rochester City Council at the end of the year sparked his desire to consider seeking the open seat.

“I have thought about the really good practical and competent leadership Nick Campion has offered for eight years and would like to follow in the great tradition he has established for this ward,” Wahl said of his decision to seek the Ward 3 council seat.

The council seat represents much of Northwest Rochester.

A former Kiester, Minn., school board member, Wahl said he’s planning to get his campaign up and running this week, with the help of ward residents who encouraged him to run.

“I don’t have one platform on which I’m running, other than to offer leadership that will help Rochester continue to grow in a responsible way, with the abundant and economically advantaged position that we have in this city,” he said.

The semi-retired Lutheran pastor, who currently works for Great Harvest Bread Co. and Driver Improvement Associates, joins two other candidates in seeking the Ward 3 council seat.

Having three candidates will spur an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the field to two candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.

Filing for city offices ends at 5 p.m. today, May 31.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
