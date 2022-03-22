Walé Elegbede: Time to end no-knock warrants in Rochester, Olmsted County

ROCHESTER — A month after a 22-year-old Black man was killed by police during the execution of a no-knock warrant, the tactic and its use is still being discussed by city and county officials.

But for the leader of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, those conversations continue to maintain the status quo.

“Why would we want to put law enforcement in harm's way by going into somebody’s home in the middle of the night? It doesn't make any sense,” said Walé Elegbede, president of the Rochester Branch of the NAACP. “And again, I keep hearing (it’s) status quo. Now, if people really want to change, and this is not hard to do, this is about intention.”

Wale Elegbede

Elegebede said that means people and our systems need to be willing to change.

“I see a lot of skirting around the issues,” he said. “You know, that's what I call a status quo. I think our local city and county officials, they have a responsibility to say, ‘OK, in Rochester, we want to be a beacon for the nation.”

The topic of no-knock warrants in Rochester and Olmsted County has come up during meetings of the Rochester City Council, the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission and the Olmsted County Justice Council.

At the Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission meeting, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said the request for such warrants is not taken lightly and requires a lot of thought, preparation and review long before a warrant is executed.

To get a warrant, Franklin said, an officer notifies a supervisor and then writes an application with a probable cause statement outlining the person or place’s connection to criminal activity, as well as what officers are looking for and the suspected crime.

For a no-knock warrant, the department requires that the warrant application is reviewed internally for approval before it is sent to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office and then to a judge to sign.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said at the Olmsted County Justice Council meeting that the review by his office is something that is done in about half the counties in the state and predates his tenure as county attorney.

During a recent meeting of the Olmsted County Justice Council, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he was “absolutely against the abolishment” of no-knock warrants. Abolishing the warrants is being discussed at the Minnesota Legislature.

“There's a reason for them, it’s to keep our people safe,” Torgerson said. “We're very thoughtful in how we go about any of these things. We've proven that over the years. We’ve gotten better at it, the understanding of the risks that we have to deal with out there.”

“Certainly with the mental health stuff, being involved in a lot of these very critical incidents, we are taking that very seriously,” he added. “So to completely abolish them and say we can never do them again, I think it's really a reach. There's a need.”

In response to Torgerson’s comments, Elegbede pointed to other communities throughout the nation that have done away with no-knock warrants, such as Louisville, Kentucky, with the signing of Breonna’s Law.

“There's a different way, but saying that ‘everything here is perfect — Rochester, we were doing good,’ that's not the way, because it's not,” Elegebede said. “You know, the people that are being killed are communities of color. And as the NAACP, being an organization since 1909, we take things like this really seriously. And I hope that the sheriff does too.

“And if they say they do? How can we make it better? And it can’t be the status quo,” he continued. “How do we ensure that our actions provide more trust in the community? That's what we need to get to.”

According to nonpartisan organization The Council on Criminal Justice, there are no national statistics on the number and type of search warrants executed over time and no studies have examined the impact of banning no-knock warrants on outcomes such as reducing fatalities and injuries of officers and members of the public.

In a policy assessment published in January 2021, CCJ stated banning or severely restricting no-knock warrants could promote public safety.

"Given that research finds no relationship between police raids and reduced crime, there is no reason to believe that banning search warrants will have either a positive or negative direct impact on public safety," the policy assessment states. "While it is likely that more evidence will be destroyed as a result of minimizing forcible and unannounced warrant executions, the potential gains to public safety and justice are relatively small. By contrast, the risks of serious injury or death to occupants, and the resulting impact on police legitimacy, are large and outweigh the downsides."

On the topic of no-knock warrants, attorney and former Adjunct Assistant Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice John Driscoll said it is a question for communities to answer themselves, taking into consideration the size or impact of the warrant and the cost to execute it.

"Why put your officers in danger? What is the benefit you are getting out of this?" said Driscoll, who is a former New York Police Department captain. "That's an issue for the jurisdiction itself to decide — do they want this or they do not want this? Legally, the courts will allow it, it is just the question of is it worth it."

In early February, the Rochester Branch of the NAACP called on local law enforcement to immediately suspend the use of no-knock warrants. The NAACP also called for the Minnesota Board Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to declare that the use of such warrants were not allowed in Minnesota. Legislation was introduced about a week later seeking to restrict the use of no-knock warrants.

As the discussion continues both locally and statewide, Elegbede said the position of the NAACP is really clear — the system is not perfect, and law enforcement, city and county and community leaders need to look at how to make the community the best it can be for everyone.

“Let's make Rochester, Olmsted County, the best we can be. Let's not wait for Minneapolis or somewhere else,” Elegbede said. “We have the best hospital in the world right here. Why can't this be the best law enforcement in the world? Why can't you do that? Or the best county in the world? Why shoot low and so we need to be bold at the end of the day. That's what that's what I'm advocating for.”