You can still join a fundraising walk, even with social distancing in place.
The Salvation Army has announced a "Virtual Walk for Good" to be held this weekend, April 24-26.
To participate, register online, pay a $25 fee -- which benefits the Salvation Army's COVID-19 relief efforts -- and walk a mile in your own neighborhood sometime over the weekend. Don't forget to social distance.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to cancel a number of our regular events, and we wanted to create an opportunity that would be both fun and safe for participants,” executive director of development Brian Molohon said in a news release.
The $25 donation is enough to provide groceries for one person, for one week, according to the Salvation Army.
To register,go to www.SalvationArmyNorth.org/walk.