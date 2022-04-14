Waltham man killed in head-on collision on Highway 56
A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 56, and a 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north when the two vehicles collided.
WALTHAM, Minn. — A Waltham man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 56 on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
David Ray Prouty, 68, of Mantorville, Minn., was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado south on Highway 56, and a Waltham, Minn., man, 61, was driving north at 2:02 p.m. when they collided at the intersection of 320th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Details on the Waltham man have not been released at this time. Prouty was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
The one hour discussion between Walz, Rochester police Chief Jim Franklin, Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and others addressed Walz's $300 million budget plan.
The event was originally scheduled for March 15, but was canceled by the Rochester Golf and Country Club after protests.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Gov. Walz held a press conference before surveying tornado damage in Taopi on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
At legislative forum, local GOP legislators say the lack of legislative progress with a month to go might produce a 'train wreck.'
Mower County officials say funds are not yet available to assist families in their recovery.
Sewer project forces route change that some hope will spur long-term use of alternate route.