Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 14
News | Local

Waltham man killed in head-on collision on Highway 56

A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 56, and a 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north when the two vehicles collided.

Waltham - Mower County map.png
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
April 14, 2022 06:47 PM
WALTHAM, Minn. — A Waltham man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 56 on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

David Ray Prouty, 68, of Mantorville, Minn., was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado south on Highway 56, and a Waltham, Minn., man, 61, was driving north at 2:02 p.m. when they collided at the intersection of 320th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Details on the Waltham man have not been released at this time. Prouty was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the crash.

