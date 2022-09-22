We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding

Gov. Tim Walz made a pair of campaign stops in Rochester Wednesday afternoon. He stopped at Gray Duck Theater and Garden Part Books, owned by husband and wife Andy Smith and Anna Smith.

Walz visit 092122 078.JPG
Gov. Tim Walz speaks to a group of teachers and DFL supporters at the Olmsted County DFL headquarters in Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
September 21, 2022 08:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Gov. Tim Walz again called for a hearing on gun safety in the Minnesota Senate on the heels of a series of “swatting” incidents at schools across the state Wednesday.

Walz said his 15-year-old son, who attends high school in Mankato, Minn., came home traumatized after police responded to a fake call reporting an active shooter at the school Wednesday.

Also Read
Madonna Towers Bus
Local
Residents of Rochester's Madonna Towers ready to resume adventures on new bus
Residents said they are glad to have a quieter bus to depend on for safe travels as well as a bus to easily recognize when they’re waiting for an appointment pick-up.
September 21, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Josef Makatewassi
Local
Edina man accused of threatening Rochester police found not competent to stand trial
A district judge ruled earlier this week that Josef Makatewassi, 52, of Edina, was not competent to stand trial for charges related to threatening officers from the Rochester Police Department and domestic assault.
September 21, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Police responded to Lourdes High School around 10 a.m. for a report of an active shooter there.

“For four years now I have asked the senate to hold a hearing on guns and safety and smart changes that we need to make,” Walz said. “I was very specific about what I said — I asked them to hold a hearing — to start out to have a conversation and they won’t even do that.”

Walz, who is running for reelection in November, made a pair of campaign stops in Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stopped at Gray Duck Theater and Garden Part Books owned by husband and wife Andy Smith and Anna Smith. Andy Smith is running for Minnesota House District 25B.

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

After that, Walz spoke to a group of teachers gathered at the Olmsted County DFL headquarters.

Walz said the Republican-controlled state senate stands between Minnesotans and family leave, a gun safety hearing and secure abortion rights for women.

“I feel like the senate is why Minnesotans can’t have nice things,” he said.

Walz told the group of about three dozen people at the Olmsted DFL office the incidents Wednesday highlight the need for more mental health resources in public schools.

“Those are issues that the legislature needs to be talking about,” Walz said. “Not telling us that our curriculum is wrong and banning books that our educators and our parents can have access to and need access to, not trying to defund at a time when we need more mental health counselors.”

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

He added three more seats are needed to flip the senate to a DFL majority and pointed to races here in Rochester as being key to that goal.

DFL candidates for Minnesota Senate Aleta Borrud, who is running against incumbent Republican Carla Nelson for seat 24, and Liz Boldon, who is running for seat 25 against Republican Ken Navitsky, attended both events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Ettinger, DFL candidate for the 1st Congressional District, introduced Walz at the second event.

Walz toured Gray Duck Theater, which is on course to become a nonprofit theater , and neighboring Garden Party Books. He said both independent businesses are key amenities for thriving, interesting communities.

Walz also responded to criticism from his GOP challenger Scott Jensen, who spoke to supporters in Rochester Sunday , that Walz’s climate plan is unrealistic.

“That’s thinking that would leave us behind everywhere else in the world,” Walz said. He noted that Xcel Energy, Fortune 500 companies and research companies have endorsed the plan to lower state net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. He said the plan is an economic opportunity that aligns with Minnesotans’ wants.

“When you’re looking out to 2050, of course there’s going to be more things that are going to be going on, but these are the people holding us back from even putting in electric car chargers,” Walz said.

MORE PHOTOS OF GOV. WALZ'S ROCHESTER VISIT:

Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Gray Duck Theater and Coffeehouse from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim Walz gets a tour of Garden Party Books from owner Andy Smith, who is also a candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 25B, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERELECTION 2022BUSINESSGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Red Wing map.png
Local
3 injured in Highway 61 crash Wednesday afternoon
The two drivers and a passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
September 21, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Habibovie and Fogelson.jpg
Business
Caffeine and pastries: Rochester businesses Lumen Coffee, Sweet House Bakery expanding partnership
Working together for over a year, Jenyce Habibovic of Sweet House Bakery and Bryce Fogelson of Lumen Coffee are collaborating even further with plans to go into delivery and catering services together.
September 21, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
waterworksbuildinglocator.jpg
Business
Brothers buy Pine Island complex for $1.15 million to house their remodeling firm
BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.
September 21, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Wendy Phillips and Kim Hicks
Local
State House candidates Phillips, Hicks face off in debate
The candidates sparred over elections, $9 billion surplus and abortion.
September 21, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle