Walz touts 'Walz Checks' in visit to Rochester

ROCHESTER – Gov. Tim Walz stopped in Rochester to pitch his plan to send “Walz Checks” to every Minnesotan 18 or older as the centerpiece of his supplemental budget.

Meanwhile, state legislators said the crawling pace of progress in St. Paul leaves unclear how a historic $9.2 billion surplus will be carved up and spent with a month to go in the session.

With gas prices at $3.86 per gallon and families feeling the pinch of inflation, Walz said the tax-free checks – $500 for single people, $1,000 for couples – would help take the “burden off families.”

From left, Sen. Dave Senjem, Sen. Duane Quam, Rep. Nels Pierson, Rep. Tina Liebling and Rep. Liz Boldon on Thursday, April 14, 2022, during a legislative update event sponsored by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce at the Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

“It’s going to have an effect,” said Walz, during a press conference at First Alliance Credit Union in northwest Rochester. “People can pay a bill. They may put it in the gas (tank). They may see it as an opportunity to maybe take a weekend off with their family.”

Walz held his Rochester press conference hours after a legislative forum was held at The Hilton Rochester Mayo Clinic Area where area GOP legislators complained about the slow pace of progress and the lack of urgency.

Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, expressed disappointment that “many pressing things,” including a proposal to replenish a state fund to help laid-off workers, wasn’t taken care of in the early weeks of the session. He complained that the DFL Party was holding that and other low-hanging-fruit proposals hostage in order to extract “something out of it.”

Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, predicted a legislative trainwreck in the homestretch of the session as legislators would begin to grapple with a mountain of work in the closing weeks. He said he was surprised at the lack of urgency at the Legislature.

“I’ve never seen before the number of issues come before the altar of government for help. And they are profound,” Senjem said. “We can’t do an (unemployment insurance) bill. If we can’t do this hero’s pay (for frontline health workers during the pandemic), what can we do going forward?”

Rep. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, said her takeaway from the session so far was the “deep needs” felt across the state, from childcare to education and nursing homes to caring for people with disabilities.

“There are systems that have been underfunded for decades,” she said. “The pandemic has put a stress on all of those systems. The good news is that we have the resources to support those deep needs.”

During his Rochester visit, Walz said there doesn’t have to be a trainwreck if legislators from both parties do their job. If the Legislature were to send him an unemployment insurance bill, “I would sign it.” But he said some GOP leaders, sensing a shift in the public mood in the GOP’s favor with mid-term elections on the horizon, may see political advantage in doing nothing.

“If we had a deficit, we would be required by law to fix it,” Walz said. “But because we have a surplus, there are some that don’t want to do anything. And the argument is, ‘If we don’t do anything, we’ll just roll the dice and go to November. And if we win, we can spend it all.’ I think that’s just irresponsible.”

Minnesota remains the only state with divided government, with the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats and the Senate controlled by the Republicans. Walz, a Democrat, is also up for re-election.

Senjem said one factor he believed was hindering progress was that the DFL House was still following COVID protocols and conducting business via Zoom and not in-person. He said legislating is an “interactive thing” that is facilitated by person-to-person contact.

“It’s all about relationships,” Senjem said. “It’s all about seeing people, not only in committee meetings, but in the hallways and the bathrooms and the restaurants at night. That’s where you get things done. And we don’t have that without everybody on campus.”

One challenge for Walz in getting those "Walz Checks" into people’s hands is that even the DFL House caucus doesn’t support it. The tax plan released last week did not include that proposal in its list of priorities. Instead, House Democratic lawmakers have proposed a refundable child tax credit of $325 for each child 16 or younger for single parents earning up to $70,000 and married parents up to $140,000.

1 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 2 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 3 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 4 / 9: Governor Tim Walz gives challenge coins to siblings, Thorin Hornberg, 3, left, and Rayden Hornberg, 5, after speaking about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The siblings were at the event with their mom, Theresa Hornberg, who is the board chair at First Alliance Credit Union. 5 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 6 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 7 / 9: Rayden Hornberg, 5, looks at a challenge coin given by Governor Tim Walz after Walz spoke about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Rayden was at the event with his mom, Theresa Hornberg, who is the board chair at First Alliance Credit Union. 8 / 9: Governor Tim Walz speaks about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. 9 / 9: Governor Tim Walz talks with siblings, Thorin Hornberg, 3, left, and Rayden Hornberg, 5, after giving the two challenge coins after speaking about his plan to send $2 billion in direct payments, or "Walz Checks," to Minnesotans during a visit to First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The siblings were at the event with their mom, Theresa Hornberg, who is the board chair at First Alliance Credit Union.

Walz checks would cost $2 billion while the House DFL child tax rebate would cost $308 million.

Walz said he didn’t expect to get everything he wanted. He said the give-and-take of the legislative process requires compromise.

“There’s going to be some compromise,” he said. “The good news is that the Senate version, the House version and what we put out has an awful lot of crossover things that can be done.”