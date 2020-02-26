Legal Assistance of Olmsted County is seeing increased demand for its service.
Applications for services rose from 572 applications received in 2018 to 708 last year.
Executive Director Karen Fairbairn Nath said the work affects more than the people receiving help.
“If you are paying minimum wage, or even slightly above minimum wage, or even if you are one of the largest employers in town and somebody is only working part-time, your employees are our clients,” she said.
Aside from employers, the impact can be spread to customers and other parts of the community.
“When somebody goes to work shrouded by a legal issue, they are not giving their total time to the work,” Fairbairn Nath said.
Among the growing need is legal help through the Eviction Prevention Project, which Legal Assistance organizes and operates with the help of Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
Lawyers working with the clinic represented 227 tenants in its first year. Of those cases, approximately 80 percent were settled, with nearly a third finding a way for the tenants to stay in their homes.
Sixty-four percent of all the cases ended without an eviction landing on the tenant’s record.
Julie Zachariason, a program manager for LSS Financial Counseling, said the work is key to helping address local housing concerns, which are compounded if people have rental histories marred by eviction.
“It makes it difficult, if not impossible, to get new rentals,” she said.
While attorneys help guide tenants through the system, Lutheran Social Services stands ready to help address budgeting and other financial concerns.
“It’s a way to help meet people where they are at,” she said of the collaborative that started in 2018 and has grown to include volunteer efforts of attorneys from Mayo Clinic and IBM.
“We are seeing two of the big corporate entities in Olmsted County making a significant contribution to the eviction clinic,” Fairbairn Nath said.
The combined effort seeks to strengthen households, as well as the community, she added.
“Without housing, you are in a cycle of poverty you just can’t escape,” she said.
Keeping people outside that cycle strengthens the entire community, Fairbairn Nath said.
“We are only as strong as a community as our weakest link,” she said.
At the same time, she said the effort relies on community involvement.
The Eviction Prevention Program started with a $50,000 grant as the 2018 recipient of the Mayo Clinic Shared Value Award. It received an added boost last spring with an added $10,000 from the organization.
Last year’s Shared Value Award went to a Rochester Police Department program, but the eviction clinic received $5,000, in addition to $7,000 from Mayo Clinic officers and councilors.
The new money will be used to cover clients' eviction court expenses, leaving Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, as well as Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, to find other sources of funding for the clinic and related services.
Fairbairn Nath said she’s been unsuccessful in seeking other large grants, but has some applications waiting for review.
Still, she said she’s looking at all options.
One area she’s hoping to expand is participation in local fundraising efforts, which center around the organization’s annual fundraiser, which is set for March 14 in the Mayo Civic Center.
“The one opportunity I really have to increase the amount of money I bring in is the fundraiser,” she said.
As a result, Fairbairn Nath is seeking to cast a wider net for participation.
“In the past, the fundraiser was really directed at law firms,” she said. “Now, we’re going out to the car dealerships and to the other businesses, some of whom may only sponsor at the $300 or $500 level, but once you start adding on more and more of those businesses, it all adds up.”
Options for participation are available at through the event link at laocmn.org.