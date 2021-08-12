Want to influence Rochester zoning changes? Participate in Neighborhood Week

City zoning discussions, often confined to stuffy conference rooms and daunting council chambers, will get a bit of fresh air next week.

Starting Tuesday evening, a set of four park-based events will seek to spur new insights into the future for development and construction in Rochester.

“We are trying to make this information as accessible as possible at these events,” Rochester planner Emma Miller-Shindelar said of the four days being dubbed “Neighborhood Week.” “I don't want people to worry about the language being too technical or feeling that they do not know enough to have an opinion, because the reality is this affects everyone who lives in Rochester. We want to hear what everyone has to say.”

ALSO READ: Technology Park Apartments expansion gets commission's support

Neighborhood Week grew out of work the city is doing to develop a unified development code, which will provide a single source for all development-related regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

That means it will be used to decide what could be built next door, down the street or around the corner from any home or business in Rochester.

Miller-Shindelar said that citywide impact is why Community Development staff is branching out from the typical open houses and online forums.

“One of the big parts of this project is that we need community input and community feedback,” she said.

The traditional forums have been reaching developers and some homeowners in recent weeks, but Miller-Shindelar said the goal is to take the information to the people, rather than waiting for them to turn up at a meeting.

To entice people to attend the park events, Community Development staff invited RNeighbors to provide activities and enlisted the aid of local food trucks, which will accept food vouchers provided by city planning staff.

“We have some engagement posters that require a little bit of interaction,” Miller-Shindelar said of how to obtain a food voucher.

René Halasy, executive director of RNeighbors, applauded the concept and the outreach into parks away from the city’s core.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said core neighborhoods, such as Kutzky and Slatterly, have long been engaged in zoning discussions as development encroaches on the residential neighborhoods, but people in other areas of the city aren’t as familiar with the potential zoning impacts.

“It’s a topic that no one is going to search out on their own, so let’s go to them,” Halasy said.

Miller-Shindelar said the effort is targeting some key areas that will be addressed in the unified development code as it nears anticipated completion early next year.

“We’ve identified a couple major points that are either changing or we think neighborhoods, or the community in general, will be very interested in,” she said.

One issue is the expanded authorization of accessory dwelling units, also known as “granny flats,” which can provide detached housing on an already developed lot.

“We want to make that citywide,” Miller-Shindelar said, noting current regulations just allow the non-traditional housing in key areas leading into downtown.

Other proposed changes are aimed at design expectations that could provide a better understanding of what can be developed while setting expectations for current residents.

“We’re increasing landscaping requirements in many areas, as well as changing the system in which we implement our buffer yards,” she said of the space required at the edge of some properties. “Those can sound more technical, but we do have posters at the event that will do a great job at illustrating for the general public the changes we are proposing and why they should care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Yetzer, Rochester’s interim deputy director of development and construction service, said community participation as the development code is being developed is crucial, since people often wait until a project is in their backyard to see what can and can’t be built.

By providing input now, he said residents have the greatest potential for guiding future options.

“This is the best and most efficient time to get involved,” he said.

The four Neighborhood Week events are:

● 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Cascade Lake Park, 88 23rd Ave. SW

● 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McQuillan Fields, 1655 Marion Road SE

● 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in East Silver Lake Park, 705 E. Silver Lake Drive

● 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Watson Sports Complex Park, 1000 Essex Parkway NW

Miller-Shindelar said the event will be a fun opportunity to learn and help inform the future of the city.

“This in reality affects everybody who lives, works or builds in Rochester,” she said.