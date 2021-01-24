SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Want to see who's new at City Hall?

New Rochester City Council members, city administrators are slated to be part of an online community forum Thursday.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 24, 2021 02:33 PM
Rochester’s newest city council members, along with the new city attorney, will be part of an online community forum this week.

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization focusing on a variety of issues amid city growth, is hosting the event, set to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Council members Mark Bransford, Molly Dennis and Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick will be featured during the first hour, followed by a discussion with Council President Brooke Carlson and City Administrator Alison Zelms at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone wanting to submit topics or questions to be included can send them to inthecityforgood@gmail.com .

To connect to the forum online, use the Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/92908789635 , or visit the online stream at www.facebook.com/inthecityforgoodrochestermn.

