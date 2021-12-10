SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

'Wanted fugitive' is arrested in Rochester

Police received a call about 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, about a suspicious truck and trailer parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SE.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
stock photo
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 10, 2021 09:48 AM
Share

A man who has been considered a wanted fugitive by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for nearly a year was arrested Thursday night in Rochester.

Police received a call about 10 p.m. about a suspicious truck and trailer parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SE, Lt. Tom Faudskar said.

The home was supposed to be vacant, according to the neighbors.

When an officer approached the car, he saw 53-year-old Marvin Bale engaging in lewd behavior, Faudskar said. Bale reportedly gave a false name to the officer, but was recognized by police.

They found that Bale has an outstanding felony warrant with the Department of Corrections, and the trailer attached to his truck was stolen. Bale has been considered a "wanted fugitive" as of Dec. 30, 2020, according to state records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges are pending for Bale, who is being held at the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of possession of stolen property, giving a false name to the police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts