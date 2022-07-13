Ward 1 candidates talk about free transit, city budgets in Tuesday debate

ROCHESTER — Challengers for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council disagree with the incumbent when it comes to the potential of dropping fares on some future city buses.

Final negotiations are underway for a Link Rapid Transit operations agreement with Mayo Clinic.

One issue is whether the clinic will support 100% of the operating cost to provide free access to the proposed $143.5 million system being funded with a combination of federal and Destination Medical Center transit funding.

If Mayo Clinic doesn’t cover the operational costs, Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser has said it's expected the city’s largest employer will still pay as much as 95% of the initial fares to provide access to its employees.

Ward 1 incumbent Patrick Keane said he initially sought to charge a fare for the service that’s been in planning stages throughout his first term on the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve changed my position on this a little bit,” he said Tuesday during a candidate forum at 125 Live. “I’d like to see it go cost-free, because I think we have a way-under-utilized asset, and this is a way to get better utilization on it.”

While dropping fares could increase the local benefit of the new system, he said doing the same with other city transit could be problematic, since federal grants frequently require a fare to be changed. He said he’d be willing to look at options.

Challengers for the council seat, Dan Sepeda and Andy Hemenway, said they believe fares should be part of all public transit.

“I think people should pay their own way,” Sepeda said.

He said people are already either budgeting for transportation needs or their employers are paying for it, and there’s no reason to change.

“Having been low income myself for many, many years, that was one of the things I budgeted for,” said the social worker.

Hemenway pointed to added maintenance costs related to electric buses that are emerging in the city’s fleet and said that calls for ensuring at least some of the costs are covered by users.

“Some of those are very expensive pieces of equipment,” said the Olmsted Medical Center registered nurse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hemenway also pointed to a variety of other options available for people who don’t want to pay for the bus, from increasing biking and pedestrian options into downtown and electric scooters.

When it comes to handling the overall city budget, the three candidates cited a need for constraint.

Hemenway said the City Council needs to make sure it works within the budget provided by various existing taxes, fees and other funding sources.

“As long as we stay within the constraints of the budget being set, I think we are doing good,” he said.

Sepeda said he believes the budget needs to be re-examined. While he sees good work being done in connection with the DMC initiative, he said spending appears to be out of control.

“Taxes need to be cut,” he said.

Keane said he considers himself conservative when it comes to what the city does with local tax revenue, but pointed out that the local property taxes collected are only a portion of what is spent by the city’s $509.4 million budget.

Many projects in the city are supported by state and federal funds that would be spent in other communities, if Rochester didn’t seek them out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to get as much of that as I can and bring it to our community,” he said of the outside funding.

The three candidates will appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballot to narrow the field to two candidates for the Nov. 8 general election.

Tuesday’s forum was the second held through a partnership between 125 Live, the Post Bulletin and ABC 6 News.

Other issues discussed in the 30-minute forum included public safety, housing and infrastructure needs.

A video of Tuesday’s forum is available on the Post Bulletin website .

A third City Council forum, featuring Ward 3 candidates is slated for 7 p.m. July 19 at 125 Live. It will be streamed live at www.postbulletin.com .

Additional Rochester City Council candidate forums are planned by the League of Women Voters and In The City for Good.

The League of Women Voters forums will be held at the Rochester Public Library, with 6:30 p.m. start times. They are:



July 19, mayoral candidates.

July 20, Ward 1 candidates.

July 21, Ward 3 candidates.

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization focused on a variety of city issues, has online City Council candidate forums set for July 27, with mayoral candidates set for 6:30 p.m. and council candidates set for 7:30 p.m. Access information is expected to be posted on the group’s Facebook page .